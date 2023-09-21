NYT’s David Brooks mercilessly mocked for complaining about $78 airport meal

New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks was relentlessly roasted on social media after complaining about an airport meal on Wednesday that allegedly cost $78.

“This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible,” Brooks captioned an image of a burger, fries, and half-empty drink.

An eviscerating Community Note under the image states: “Based on the similar table, glass, chair, sheet and cut of fries, this is the Smokehouse Restaurant in Newark Airport Terminal A. The burger and fries cost $17.”

X users were quick to note the drink in the background, speculating that the majority of Brooks’ tab likely did not come from the food.

“Personally, I thought it was generous they gave you a burger and fries when you ordered 14 shots of scotch on the rocks,” replied one user.

“I’m guessing it’s the $30 double barreled whiskey to blame and not the $25 burger & fries entree + tax & tip,” wrote Parker Ross, global chief economist at Arch Capital Group.

“How many drinks did you have with your $9.99 burger?” replied someone else.

Concluded one person: “David Brooks not realizing that people could find the restaurant and figure out he put back like five drinks by himself here to get to this number is very funny.”

Another user sarcastically replied with an image of his own meal, writing: “This meal just cost me $48,018. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.”

Many users followed suit, posting mocking photos of minimal amounts of food and sarcastically stating it also cost $78.

“This meal cost me $78 at Newark airport. Thanks Joe Biden,” wrote one user along with a photo of a singular fry.

Brooks’ post, which has nearly 13 million views as of Thursday morning, made “Newark Airport” trend on Elon Musk’s platform.

Joked writer Tom Nichols: “You have to admire David Brooks for making ‘Newark Airport’ trend.”

Brooks was roasted back in 2017 as well for telling a story about taking a friend who had “only a high school degree” to a Mexican restaurant after she was supposedly intimidated by the menu descriptions at a gourmet sandwich shop.

“Suddenly I saw her face freeze up as she was confronted with sandwiches named ‘Padrino’ and ‘Pomodoro’ and ingredients like soppressata, capicollo and a striata baguette,” Brooks wrote. “I quickly asked her if she wanted to go somewhere else and she anxiously nodded yes and we ate Mexican.”

After Brooks’ $78 meal went viral, some users referenced the 2017 remark.

“Not David Brooks being unrelatable over a sandwich…AGAIN,” wrote one person.