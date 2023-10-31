‘This is such a self own’: Dan Crenshaw ridiculed for not knowing what Dagestan is

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is being ridiculed online after stating that he had never heard of Dagestan, the Russian republic in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe.

The former Navy SEAL made the admission on Monday in a post to X after a mob of antisemitic rioters stormed an airport in the region where Jews from Israel were landing.

“Never heard of Dagestan until now but apparently it’s a Jew hating hell hole,” Crenshaw wrote.

Never heard of Dagestan until now but apparently it’s a Jew hating hell hole.



pic.twitter.com/k73H4EipW4 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 30, 2023

Given Crenshaw’s military background and membership on the House Intelligence Committee, users expressed shock at the politician’s apparent lack of knowledge.

“An important thing to remember about many politicians is that they are dumber than you can possibly imagine,” political commentator Saagar Enjeti wrote.

An important thing to remember about many politicians is that they are dumber than you can possibly imagine https://t.co/zKJYAHTSbA — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 30, 2023

"Never heard of Dagestan until now" says member of the House Intelligence Committee https://t.co/FPW0BhmeMa — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) October 30, 2023

Others argued that while it is understandable for everyday citizens to not know about the region, a man in Crenshaw’s position has no excuse not to be aware.

“Do I expect most people to know what Dagestan is? No. Do I expect most Americans? No. Do I expect most politicians? No. Do I expect most members of Congress? No. Do I expect members of the House Intelligence Committee? Yes, yes I do,” another said.

Do I expect most people to know what Dagestan is? No. Do I expect most Americans? No. Do I expect most politicians? No. Do I expect most members of Congress? No. Do I expect members of the House Intelligence Committee? Yes, yes I do. https://t.co/yx3NF2aD2m — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) October 30, 2023

Even your average 90 IQ guy who watches UFC knows what Dagestan is due to the fighters. Dan Crenshaw, a supposed military man and member of congress knows less about the region then a guy who causally listen to JRE pod. Chilling https://t.co/YHxmnQiuCs — V 𓁼 (@pope_head) October 30, 2023

Crenshaw was also compared to failed Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, who famously admitted to not knowing the Syrian city of Allepo when questioned in 2016.

>Former Lt Commander

>Former Seal

>Sitting US Congressman

>Never heard of Dagestan before, one of the areas most known for its militancy and extremism https://t.co/Z5uliDTt2f pic.twitter.com/xGe68pr1Bz — Fubar🇦🇬 (@Captain_Fubar) October 30, 2023

Seemingly, none of the tweets regarding Crenshaw, who has earned the ire of both progressives and supporters of former President Donald Trump, defended his post in any way.

Crenshaw has not commented on his post since it went viral.

The mob at the airport cited the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine while defending their actions.