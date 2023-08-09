‘I see Biden’s body in a huge puddle of blood’: FBI kills man who made repeated Facebook threats about assassinating Biden

A Utah man was shot and killed by the FBI during a raid at a residence in Provo around 6:15am MDT, the Salt Lake City FBI said in a statement. Special agents were trying to serve arrest and search warrants at the residence, reported ABC News.

The man’s name was Craig Robertson, according to ABC, who cited multiple sources and a federal complaint.

The complaint, filed against Robertson in a Utah court and also viewed by the Daily Dot, alleges that Robertson made interstate threats, threats against President Joe Biden, and threats against federal law enforcement officers.

Hours before the confrotation, Robertson was posting threats on Facebook against Biden.

The complaint cited multiple social media posts where Robertson made violent threats against government officials.

The Daily Dot has viewed and confirmed a number of the posts on his Facebook and Truth Social pages.

On Aug. 7, the complaint alleges, Robertson “knowingly and willfully ma[d]e a threat to take the life of and to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States.”

“I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE [camoflauge] SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE. WELCOM, BUFFOON-IN-CHIEF!” the complaint quoted him as posting.

In one Oct. 11, 2022 post, Robertson posted a picture of a black semi-automatic handgun with the caption “Merrick Garland eradication tool,” according to the complaint.

The interstate threats count came from a post on Truth Social, where an FBI agent alleges that Robertson posted under the handle @winston4eagles. Truth Social tipped the FBI off after @winsto4eagles posted a threat to kill Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, according to the complaint.

“ALVIN BRAGG Heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating [sic] another of George Soros two-but political hach [sic] DAs. I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected. I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!! BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT BASTARD,” posted the user.

The telephone number, email address, and home address linked to the @winston4eagles account all matched those of Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to the complaint.

On March 19, 2023, two FBI special agents went to surveil Robertson’s house.

Robertson was wearing a dark suit with “an AR-15 style rifle lapel pin” and a camo Trump hat, according to the complaint. When the FBI special agents asked to talk with him about the posts, he told them one of his posts was about “a dream,” and to not “return without a warrant!”

One of the posts attached in the complaint appeared to reference the incident, an FBI special agent said, referencing the phrase “jackboot.”

“Posted about a dream of Alvin Bragg, the NY DA trying to prosecute Trump,” Robertson wrote. “I dreamed I was standing over him and watching his life’s blood oozing form a 9mm bullet hole in his head. He was still twitching. The Demented Weasel, Merrick Garland, sent his jackboot Nazi FBI to screw with me about the post. Yes, the WEAPONIZED FBI coming after a 75 year old conservative who had a dream about an A$$hole!!!!!”

At the end of July, Robertson posted an image with laughing-crying emojis asking if the FBI was still monitoring his social media.

“CHECKING SO I CAN BE SURE TO HAVE A LOADED GUN HANDY IN CASE YOU DROP BY AGAIN.”

On Sept 26, 2022, he made a post calling for Merrick Garland to send an “FBI Swat Team to my house. I’m a MAGA TRUMPER. You won’t because I fight back against cowards.”

In another post after the initial exchange with the agents, Robertson posted that the FBI had “NO IDEA HOW CLOSE YOUR AGENTS CAME TO ‘VIOLENT ERADICATION.’”

The next day Robertson made a similar post, the complaint alleges.

“TO MY FRIENDS IN THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF IDIOTS: I KNOW YOU’RE READING THIS AND YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW CLOSE YOUR AGENTS CAME TO ‘BANG.”

Just hours before the confrontation, Robinson posted to Facebook, “In my dreams I see Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of a D.C. parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood. Hoorah!”

The complaint also included screenshots of multiple Facebook posts where Robertson made made breathless death threats against Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who investigated Trump.

Update 3:14pm CT: After publication of this story, Facebook pulled down Robertson’s page. His page has also been removed from Truth Social.