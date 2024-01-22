Was Joe Biden secretly Lee Harvey Oswald? New QAnon theory posits JFK’s killer is in the Oval Office

Conspiracy theorists are suddenly convinced that Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy in 1963, was actually Joe Biden.

In numerous posts across social media over the weekend, conspiracy theorists, primarily those involved with the QAnon movement, began sharing side-by-side photographs of Oswald and Biden while suggesting that the current president would soon be arrested.

“A young Joe Biden next to Lee Harvey Oswald,” one user wrote. “First arrests are going to be biblical.”

A young Joe Biden next to Lee Harvey Oswald. First arrests are going to be biblical pic.twitter.com/ioPljeHuKX — Dingleberry (@Dingleberychery) January 16, 2024

The nonsensical claim, which conveniently ignores the fact that Oswald himself was killed on live television two days after the assassination of JFK, appears to have originated from a conspiratorial blog known as the American Media Group.

Despite the improbable allegation, conspiracy theorists reacted online by describing the claim as “very intriguing.”

“Are Lee Harvey Oswald and Joe Biden the same person??” one user asked. “Very intriguing piece!!!”

Are Lee Harvey Oswald and Joe Biden the same person??



Very intriguing piece!!!https://t.co/aqq44tBXxU — Mysteron – Love Won Society QFS2020.org (@Mysteron11) January 20, 2024

A quick glance at the blog shows other posts making equally absurd claims, including the allegation that the World Economic Forum is preparing to depopulate the entire planet by releasing a deadly pathogen.

All the articles on the blog rail against Western society except one, which devotes itself to praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the blog’s comment section, some users did push back on the grandiose claim tying Biden to Oswald.

“Come on… This does not add to your credibility at all,” one user wrote. “If you want people to take you seriously, you should delete the suggestion that Oswald and Biden are the same person. Maybe they are related???”

Oswald was born in 1939, and Biden in 1942, making them around the same age.

Many of those who pushed back on the claim still suggested that Biden was hiding his true identity.

One such user instead argued that Biden was actually the “illegitimate son” of former President Lyndon Baines Johnson. Many QAnon followers also believe that the real Biden was replaced with a body double in recent years, throwing the connection to Oswald in further doubt.

“There are distinct physics characteristics between Joe and Lee Harvey. They only really look similar in one early pic of Joe, but most show they aren’t the same,” the user said. “I think it’s more likely that Biden is an illegitimate son of LBJ. The new fake-Joe looks nothing like LBJ, but pics of the real Joe from pre-2017 look a tremendous amount like LBJ.”

There are distinct physics characteristics between Joe and Lee Harvey. They only really look similar in one early pic of Joe, but most show they aren’t the same. I think it’s more likely that Biden is an illegitimate son of LBJ. The new fake-Joe looks nothing like LBJ, but pics… pic.twitter.com/qkQeVgqIPK — Dr. James Joyce (@drjamesbjoyce) January 21, 2024

Ironically, the claim also contradicts another popular conspiracy theory within the QAnon crowd that blames the assassination of JFK on the father of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

The false accusation aimed at Cruz was later shared by Donald Trump in 2016, helping to cement the story as undeniably true among Trump’s ardent supporters.