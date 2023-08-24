Chris Christie says teachers unions are a bigger threat to the U.S. than UFOs

During a lightning round of questions, Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie his thoughts on the wave of attention given to UFOs in recent months.

“I get the UFO question?” Christie said laughing and shaking his head. “Come on, man.”

Chris Christie asked about 🛸👽 UFOs at the #RepublicanDebate 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/osmyM4b1cD — Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) August 24, 2023

“Especially coming for a woman from New Jersey,” Christie said, “I think it’s horrible that just because I’m from New Jersey you asked me about UFOs and Martians.”

But, Christie said, he would level with the people.

“The job of the president of the United States is to stand for truth,” Christie said. He then pivoted back to education, which had been the topic before he was asked the UFO question.

“Whether it’s UFOs or the problem of education,” Christie said, “The job of the president is to level with the American people.”

Christie then talked about his attack on teachers unions while he was governor of New Jersey.

“They’re not for education for our children,” Christie said about teachers unions in 2015. “They’re for greater membership, greater benefits, greater pay for their members. And they are the single most destructive force in public education in America. I have been saying that since 2009. I have got the scars to show it. But I’m never going to stop saying it, because they never change their stripes.”

Christie reiterated some of those claims in his response, then took it one step further.

“That is the greatest threat to the United States, not UFOs,” Christie said.