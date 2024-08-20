The young liberal who went viral last month for rapping to Kendrick Lamar confronted conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday.

In a video uploaded to X, Georgia Young Democrats President Parker Short, who blew up on TikTok in late July after rapping at an Atlanta rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, questions Kirk.

“Within 30 seconds of walking into the United Center, I was confronted by this guy,” Kirk wrote of the encounter. “Apparently he’s the president of the Young Democrats of Georgia?”

The footage begins with Short criticizing Kirk for supporting former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump tried to undermine our constitution,” Short says.

Kirk responds by insinuating that he isn’t looking for a debate and instead came to the DNC to “learn.”

Undeterred, Short continues criticizing Kirk and questioning his presence at the political convention.

“Hey, you’re an anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person crashing our party because you tried to stop our democracy,” Short says.

In response, Kirk avoids the topic entirely and instead asks Short: “What is a woman?”

“Oh my God, that is so fucking weird, y’all,” Short replies. “Maybe you should meet one.”

“I’m married to one,” Kirk says back.

“Same,” Short adds before leaving the area.

The clip is stirring partisan reactions online, with conservatives and liberals arguing over who truly won the short-lived debate.

“LMAO Charlie Kirk got owned by the ‘Not Like Us’ kid,” one supporter of Short said.

Kirk’s fans argued that the young liberal was the one who got outsmarted during the encounter.

“A true example of how stupid liberals are,” a conservative user wrote. “Talk very fast and once you ask them a question walk away from you because they are too stupid to understand common facts.”

A small number of users asserted that both were unworthy of praise.

“Both are Cringe bro,” one user stated. “CRINGE.”

Both are Cringe bro

Overall though, the general consensus, at least on X, appeared to be that Short came out victorious.

“Been thinking about this interaction for a couple hours now. As Parker Short barrages Charlie Kirk with salient facts about the 2020 GA election, Kirk’s only response is meaningless culture war nonsense,” another added. “And it take him like 4 tries to even get it out. What a weak man.”

The young Democrat posted the encounter to his TikTok as well. And in a story on his Instagram account, Short referred to Kirk as a “sore loser.”

