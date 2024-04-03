Charlie Kirk’s anti-birth control tirade upsets Republicans—who think it will help Biden

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s comments on birth control went viral yesterday, drawing strong pushback from his fellow Republicans.

Kirk said that Christian parents shouldn’t allow their children to go on birth control and that birth control turns people into Democrats.

Kirk’s comments come when many Republicans fear that the party’s opposition to birth control, contraceptives, and abortion “could alienate voters.”

In videos posted by @PatriotTakes, an account that monitors right-wing extremism, Kirk saids “no Christian parent should ever allow their daughter on birth control, ever” and that it “screws up female brains.”

“It creates very angry and bitter young ladies,” Kirk said in a public appearance. “Then that bitterness manifests into a political party… the Democrat party.”

Charlie Kirk claims birth control “screws up female brains” and turns women into Democrats. pic.twitter.com/8jQtWdDwW6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 2, 2024

Kirk also lists other common side effects of birth control, like depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. Such side effects are also common when taking a host of generally prescribed medications.

But Kirk’s remarks about Christianity, birth control, and Democrats didn’t win over some in his party.

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative author and writer, tweeted that “there are fantastic arguments against the birth control pill,” but Kirk’s reasoning wasn’t one of them. St. Clair is against birth control because of its suicidal ideation side effects.

“When you have bozos like Charlie Kirk who radicalize the issue for religious talking points, it turns an incredibly important conversation radioactive,” St. Clair said. “Once again, the ones harmed the most are women because men are destroying the discourse for political power on both sides.”

And other Republicans argued that Kirk’s comments won’t win over voters who are hesitant about supporting former President Donald Trump in November.

Widespread access to birth control was hindered by the Trump administration, and some Trump allies hope he will further limit contraception if re-elected.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, access to contraception and abortion has become a winning issue for Democrats as well.

And 90% of Americans say contraceptives should be legal in all states, according to a 2022 ABC News poll.

“Charlie Kirk says birth control creates ‘very angry and bitter young ladies,'” Peter Henlein tweeted. “How the f*ck does this help Republicans win elections?”

“Right Wing sh*t posters online…(like Charlie Kirk) are going to push to make birth control illegal,” @boxingMD tweeted. “It’s like they absolutely want Biden to get re-elected. Pay attention.”

Kirk was able to find at least one prominent digital ally: Chaya Raichik, who runs @LibsofTikTok, a right-wing, anti-LGBTQ account. She reposted @PatriotTake’s video of Kirk’s comment and said that Democrats are a death cult.

“Birth control is linked to emotional, mental, and physical issues. It has many negative side effects. It harms women and girls,” Raichik tweeted. “The reason the Left mocks anyone who discusses the harms of birth control is because they’re an anti human d*th cult.”

