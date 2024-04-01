‘Like that Alabama rush documentary’: Candace Owens’ old baby shower photo resurfaces

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens is getting ruthlessly mocked for a two-year-old photo from a baby shower.

The pundit, who was recently dropped from the Daily Wire after weeks of feuding with founder Ben Shapiro and using antisemitic rhetoric, posted to Instagram on April 24, 2022, calling it the “The sweetest sprinkle ever for our baby girl, who we cannot wait to meet.”

While the picture is nearly two years old, a post last night flagging it by influencer Chris Evans quickly went viral, given Owens’ recent dominance in the headlines.

Users on X joked about the makeup of her baby shower, saying the lack of Black people in it seemed to align with her far-right views.

“Being the token black at your own event is LUDICROUS,” wrote one.

Being the token black at your own event is LUDICROUS https://t.co/dwz66qiLyL — The Devil’s Advocate (@DammmnCam) April 1, 2024

“She said ‘No twerking allowed’ on the invitation card,” added another.

She said "No twerking allowed" on the invitation card https://t.co/6vYR3r2O4D — Shaniqua Posting Delusions (@DeIudedShaniqwa) April 1, 2024

“This looks like that Alabama rush documentary,” chimed in one.

Outside of the demographics of the party, people joked that Owens wasn’t front and center of her own picture.

“You know she’s a doormat cause nobody even considered putting her in the front and it’s HER baby shower.” said one.

Owens is married to George Farmer, who was CEO of the social media network Parler, which Trump supporters used in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

They have three children together, the most recent of whom was born in November 2023.

