Can the COVID vaccine lower your sperm count?

New research has found an interesting discovery.

Published Jun 30, 2021

Some of the most common myths involving the COVID-19 vaccines revolve around infertility and pregnancy risks in women. These myths have largely been debunked, but until recently no studies or clinical trials had been initiated to determine if the COVID vaccine could affect sperm count in men.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines can cause male or female infertility. The only fertility studies published on the CDC website exclusively examine pregnancy in women and neonatal surveillance, however.

To better understand the issue, researchers at the University of Miami conducted a study between December 17, 2020 and January 12, 2021 to assess men’s fertility after vaccination.

Here’s what some of the research found.

Jun 30, 2021

