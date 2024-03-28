‘Spot the difference’: Biden’s NYC celebrity fundraiser slammed as Trump attends wake for slain NYPD cop

President Joe Biden will be hosting a New York City campaign event this evening alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, with stars like Stephen Colbert, Lizzo, and Queen Latifah in attendance.

Former President Donald Trump is also in New York City today attending the wake of a NYPD officer who was shot and killed this week.

The contrast between Biden and Trump’s Thursday plans drew backlash online from supporters of Trump.

“Two presidential candidates are coming to New York City tomorrow,” a right-wing meme account posted on X alongside screenshots of articles about the campaign event and wake. “Spot the difference.”

Conservative X users responded to the viral tweet with a similar sentiment.

“One guy is pandering to a minority side to show relevance with elitist celebrities, who are just as out of touch with Middle America,” @LibertyValkyrie replied. “The other guy is honoring a slain, blue collar protector who took an oath to use his life as collateral to protect his city’s citizens. Those two men? AINT the same.”

“This is the reason why Americans chose Trump! Trump is for the American people, and proves this time and time again!!” @cher75074 wrote. “Where’s Biden? Follow the money, which is all HE CARES about!”

Trump is attending the wake of Jonathan Diller, an NYPD officer for three years who was shot and killed in Queens during a routine traffic stop.

His killing has inspired support online, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who released a line of T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate Diller.

Inna Vernikov, a New York City Councilwoman from Brooklyn, also highlighted the contrast.

“A Tale of Two Priorities,” she wrote. “@JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump are in NYC today. But while Clinton, Obama and Biden will be partying it up with celebrities at a fundraiser for Biden, Trump will be attending the wake of slain police officer Jonathan Dillard. That’s all.

The Biden campaign seems unbothered by the hate the campaign event is receiving. In a memo released Thursday morning, the Biden-Harris campaign stated “in contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped campaign,” tonight it will raise “$5 million more than the Trump campaign raised in all of February” and “nearly double what the Trump campaign raised in all of January,” plus a few other financial figures.

In all, the Biden campaign expects to raise over $25 million through the event.

