After his subpar performance in last month’s presidential debate, President Joe Biden has been combating calls for him to drop out from the race due to his age and waning confidence in his ability to win in November.

Biden and his camp have been adamant, though: He’s “firmly committed” to staying in the presidential race.

Despite Biden’s affirmations, multiple members of Congress—and longtime Biden ally George Clooney—publicly asked him to step aside.

Strident Dems have pushed back, earning them the name BlueMAGA.

And now, one of his supporters has compared all the Democratic pressure on Biden to sexual assault and rape culture—and claimed that when Biden says he won’t drop out of the presidential race, it’s a “no means no” situation.

In a tweet yesterday, Democrat X user @RebekahWriter said that Biden having to continually affirm he is not dropping out after being told to by pundits, Congressional Democrats, and Clooney makes politics and rape culture “too similar for comfort.”

“Pundits: Joe Biden needs to drop out. Biden: No. Pundits: But we really want Joe Biden to drop out! Biden: No. 8 House Dems: Joe, the pundits say you need to drop out! They really want that! Biden: No. George Clooney: C’mon Joe, just relax! You’ll like dropping out! Biden: No. Voters: NO MEANS NO, MOTHERFUCKERS!” @RebekahWriter tweeted. “Politics and rape culture are too similar for comfort.”

Her tweet has been viewed over three million times, and while it received a handful of positive responses, many said comparing Biden’s electoral woes to rape was “truly stupid.”

“This may be the dumbest thing I’ve read all year,” one person responded.

“Oh man halfway through I knew I was in for something truly stupid at the end,” another person said. “You did not disappoint.”

Others said @RebekahWriter’s tweet was upsetting and undermined the gravity and harm of sexual assault.

“Why as a woman would you associate normal things with r*pe…?” an X user replied. “That’s so weird.”

“Politics is a consensual arena to enter,” another person tweeted. “It is disrespectful to compare it to SA.”

