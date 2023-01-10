Baked Alaska sentenced to 60 days in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Right-wing internet troll Baked Alaska—real name Anthime Joseph Gionet—was sentenced to 60 days in prison Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Gionet also received two years probation and a $2,000 fine, Judge Trevor McFadden ruled in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Gionet and a number of Trump supporters marched to and then stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We are in the Capitol Building, 1776 will commence again,” Gionet said on a live stream from inside the Capitol, according to the complaint. He then made his way to an unidentified senator’s office and pretended to make a phone call to the “U.S. Senate” asking senators to “get our boy, Donald J. Trump, into office.”

Rioters that day were hoping to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Gionet pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of knowingly entering restricted grounds last summer, which carries a maximum punishment of six months in prison. Gionet was reportedly mum as he was ushered out of the courthouse after sentencing Tuesday.

Zachary Thornley, Gionet’s lawyer, reportedly tried to paint Gionet as a member of the media, given his previous employment at BuzzFeed, but Judge McFadden disagreed with Gionet’s defense.

“You participated in a shameful event… a national embarrassment that made us all feel less safe,” McFadden said before issuing the sentence.

He said Gionet was clearly not a “passive journalist” during the insurrection and that he live streamed “criminality to earn money online.”

“You were participating fully … celebrating a national tragedy,” McFadden said.