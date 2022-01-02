‘That’s dangerous’: TikToker shows Apple Watch screen detaching and viewers warn it could cause injury

Viewers came to the rescue of one TikTok user, warning that his Apple Watch might break or even explode.

TikTok user Jahbari (@yeahitsjabs) posted a video of his Apple Watch with the screen apparently detaching. The video has reached nearly 2 million views.

He captioned the original video “Why did no one tell me the battery in Apple Watches start to expand and pop the screen out.”

Users quickly jumped in to warn him.

“This only happens when it’s about to explode bestie plz get a new battery,” said @kyler.krugler.

“That’s dangerous,” added @yejist.

Jahbari appeared thankful for the online help. He responded in the comments, ”I was legit gonna just tape it back and wear it until I read all the comments but thanks I’ll get it changed.”

Lawyer and TikTok creator Angela (@thelawyerangela) stitched the original video and explained that cases like Jahbari’s are the basis for the class action lawsuit against Apple involving cracking or exploding Apple Watches.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 9, 2021, alleges that Apple is aware that the batteries in Apple Watches can swell, but the company did not leave sufficient space between the screen and battery to avoid the watch face from cracking. One plaintiff claims that his watch screen detached and “severely sliced” his wrist, cutting a vein.

In a follow-up video, Angela noted that although people are aware that the batteries Apple uses can swell, it is still the company’s job to create a safe product.

“Trusting the algorithm to bring me back to the ‘how to file,’” commented @desereiparga.

“So that’s what happened to my old watch! The battery expanded. The damn screen is hanging off,” said @haveyoumetjhen.

Apple, Jahbari, and Angela did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

