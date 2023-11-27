Alex Jones launches arcade-style video game—where you go to Epstein Island to hunt Bill Clinton

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones launched a loud, colorful, 2-D, arcade-style video game called New World Order Wars recently.

“First came Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Super Mario Brothers,” Jones growls over hard rock riffs in the game’s trailer. “And now the ultimate retro nostalgia game—I present to the world: Alex Jones’ New World Order Wars.”

In the game you play as a gun-toting Jones, fighting past rainbow frogs (a reference to Jones’ infamous “turning the frogs gay” rant), a satanic George Soros “Nazi Dragon,” a golem-esque lizard person Mark Zuckerberg with a “thought police hammer” called Big Tech Lizardnerd, and a Hillary Clinton zombie boss with devil horns.

There’s also enemy zombie sprites wearing labcoats that charge at you with vaccine needles, a smirking Bill Gates villain who snickers about lowering the world’s population, and a shirtless Bill Clinton playing a saxophone on top of the Egyptian-motif temple found on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

“Download it now!” Jones shouts, “because as we know, anything badass gets censored.”

The game is on sale for $17.76 online and promises an experience of saving “the world from the evil globalists’ plot to turn everyone into bug-eating pod-dwelling libtards!”

“Join Alex and his allies … defeat big tech cucks and more and other anti-American communist bosses throughout this adrenaline-inducing adventure,” the website says.

Donald Trump as Superman with heat vision and Tucker Carlson throwing red pills are some of the other characters players can draft onto their team.

In one level, Jones’ avatar battles the “Crooked Witch of the West Wing,” who is guarding a bunch of babies in cages.

“It’s no secret the NWO REPTILES are after our children,” the ad copy reads. “Play NWO Wars now to help save these innocent victims from these MONSTERS.”

According to IMDb, the game was made by SVGS, which on the site is branded as the “leading free speech-inspired game development studio,” which battles against the “fear of cancel culture.

Reviews were mixed on Reddit.

“This is like terrifyingly stupid propaganda mixed with the parody games PETA puts out. It’s stupid on every level,” said one redditor on the r/VideoGames subreddit.

“It’s hilarious and awesome. God bless Alex jones,” said another.

“It’s just a novelty, & a fun way to slip Jones some $$,” said a third.

Another redditor pointed out that buying the game might put money in the pockets of the parents of some Sandy Hook massacre victims who sued Jones and won $1.5 billion in damages against him for lying about what happened to their kids.

“The proceeds go to settle the judgement against AJ. It’s the only way they will ever get any money, so it’s for a good cause,” the redditor concluded.