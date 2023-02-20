man showing signs in airbnb bathroom

@airbnbhorrorstory/TikTok

‘Def not sleeping here. I’ll be in a hotel’: Airbnb host doesn’t let guests spray cologne, plasters restrictions all over rental

'They act like they are doing us a favor by letting us stay.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

IRL

Posted on Feb 20, 2023

An Airbnb guest showcased a rental covered in notes regarding what a guest can and cannot do.

TikTok user @airbnbhorrorstory reposted a video in which a user explores an apartment filled with notes outlining specific rules and restrictions for their rental.

These rules include things like “hot water shuts off after 8 minutes” and a rule forbidding the application of perfume or cologne inside. Other rules are less severe, such as a request that guests do not smoke or vape inside the apartment (e-cigarettes have occasionally been known to set off fire alarms).

@airbnbhorrorstory No smoking. Okay. I get that. And maybe the toilet. I get weak pipes. But the rest are a little insane. #airbnbtiktok #airbnbhost #airbnbexperience #airbnb #travel #traveltiktok #fyp #holiday #beach #vacation #weekendgetaway #airbnbnightmare ♬ original sound – Airbnb Horror Story 🩸

This video is a repost from Twitter user @Nate2xs, who expressed his frustration on the platform.

“After I walk in and see these signs I look at the details , it even says the property is under video and audio surveillance,” he wrote in the tweet accompanying the video. “Def not sleeping here. I’ll be in a hotel.”

@Nate2xs later confirmed that he canceled the reservation.

Back on TikTok, @airbnbhorrorstory also posted @Nate2xs’s follow-up to the original video, which reveals that the only toilet paper allowed in the apartment is Scott.

“You can’t even take a shit,” the guest exclaimed in the video.

@airbnbhorrorstory Okay. I understand this one. There are weak pipes and septics out there. I just think that it’s funny that it looks like a Scott tissue commerical. #airbnb #airbnbnightmare #airbnbstory #tissue #toilet #paper #vacation #holiday #rental #weekendvibes #weekendgetaway #montauk #newyork #longisland #karen #freak ♬ original sound – Airbnb Horror Story 🩸

The TikTok video garnered over 500,000 views. In the comments section, users shared their own Airbnb woes and “horror stories.”

“Just paid $5k for a place and they tried to charge me for ELECTRICITY,” a commenter alleged.

“Stayed at one in the [winter],” a second recalled. “The [house] would get to 85 F w/ the heat set at 60. The host said yeah it gets a lil toasty. Had to open windows to cool the place.”

Many users claimed to have sworn off Airbnb for good.

“Air bnb is a joke these days! Hotels the only way to go,” a user wrote.

“They act like they are doing us a favor by letting us stay. Like we ain’t paying,” another shared.

“We are back to hotels in 2023 right? all in agreement?” a third asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and @Nate2xs via Instagram DM. 

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 20, 2023, 9:18 am CST

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 