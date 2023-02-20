‘Def not sleeping here. I’ll be in a hotel’: Airbnb host doesn’t let guests spray cologne, plasters restrictions all over rental

An Airbnb guest showcased a rental covered in notes regarding what a guest can and cannot do.

TikTok user @airbnbhorrorstory reposted a video in which a user explores an apartment filled with notes outlining specific rules and restrictions for their rental.

These rules include things like “hot water shuts off after 8 minutes” and a rule forbidding the application of perfume or cologne inside. Other rules are less severe, such as a request that guests do not smoke or vape inside the apartment (e-cigarettes have occasionally been known to set off fire alarms).

This video is a repost from Twitter user @Nate2xs, who expressed his frustration on the platform.

“After I walk in and see these signs I look at the details , it even says the property is under video and audio surveillance,” he wrote in the tweet accompanying the video. “Def not sleeping here. I’ll be in a hotel.”

@Nate2xs later confirmed that he canceled the reservation.

Back on TikTok, @airbnbhorrorstory also posted @Nate2xs’s follow-up to the original video, which reveals that the only toilet paper allowed in the apartment is Scott.

“You can’t even take a shit,” the guest exclaimed in the video.

The TikTok video garnered over 500,000 views. In the comments section, users shared their own Airbnb woes and “horror stories.”

“Just paid $5k for a place and they tried to charge me for ELECTRICITY,” a commenter alleged.

“Stayed at one in the [winter],” a second recalled. “The [house] would get to 85 F w/ the heat set at 60. The host said yeah it gets a lil toasty. Had to open windows to cool the place.”

Many users claimed to have sworn off Airbnb for good.

“Air bnb is a joke these days! Hotels the only way to go,” a user wrote.

“They act like they are doing us a favor by letting us stay. Like we ain’t paying,” another shared.

“We are back to hotels in 2023 right? all in agreement?” a third asked.

