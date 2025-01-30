‘Horsemaxxing’: The guy who’s been drinking horse electrolytes finally shared his blood test results

The horse electrolytes guy from 2024 is not only still alive, but he’s posting his mostly normal blood test results on X to prove it. Trying out wellness products meant for farm animals became a trend among some groups after everyone went insane in 2020, and this social media user, in particular, went viral after declaring he was making the switch from Gatorade.

Featured Video

Fans were thrilled to get an update on Wednesday when he posted a series of screenshots showing his extensive blood test results. Other than some concerns over his glucose and his liver, the singular data set is convincing more people to try the horse electrolytes.

Who is the horse electrolytes guy?

On Sept. 10, 2024, X user @pigshitsonballs posted a photo of a tub of Apple-A-Day electrolyte powder for horses and declared his intent to consume it.

Advertisement

“Never buying Gatorade again,” he said. “5lb bucket of f*cking horse electrolytes from tractor supply. Never getting hungover again or being iron deficient. I am the #boss. Sipping on half of a horse dose and I feel great. My skin is fucking tingling.”

It’s unclear if his skin was tingling from the supplement or excitement, but regardless, some folks responded with concerns about potential health impacts. Apple-A-Day has not been officially tested for human consumption, and the nutritional needs of horses differ from humans.

Yet horse electrolytes guy plowed on, posting regular updates for a while and reporting that he felt energized and had received compliments on his skin. He even felt good after a night of binge drinking and claimed that it fixed his tremors.

Advertisement

‘Healthy as a horse’: The blood test results are in

While some may have doubted his reports of good health, it’s harder to deny the results of a medical blood test. In a new thread, he posted 13 images showing most of his nutrient levels in a normal range. His glucose was a little high, but he claims that he ate right before the test, which does often cause a blood sugar spike.

The only real concern is his rather high levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST), which indicates liver inflammation. However, this isn’t so surprising considering the fact that he has “alcoholic” in his bio and has penned several other posts about his drinking, including a comment admitting to having a “drinking problem,” so it doesn’t seem like this issue is under control.

Advertisement

While he should probably do something about that, the AST levels are not likely due to the horse electrolytes. At the same time, the short-term results based on one kind of test from one man becoming the horse electrolytes guy should not be treated as a real scientific experiment that means anything.

Then again, scientific rigor never did stop most people from giving in to confirmation bias.

‘Horsemaxxing is the future’

Advertisement

The reactions from other X users have been largely positive, with fans jumping on this test as evidence that taking horse electrolytes is a good idea. It’s certainly a more cost effective method than consuming human sports drinks, but we can’t stress enough that real scientists have not tested this supplement for human consumption. Take at your own risk.

Try telling that to users like @infogulch, however, who has already tagged Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about this as he heads into the second day of his Senate confirmation hearings to become the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

“I know you’re a bit busy today, @RobertKennedyJr, but after your appointment goes through can you please figure out why you can buy 5LB of ‘horse grade’ electrolyte for $15 but as soon as someone puts a ‘safe for human consumption’ sticker on it the price jumps to $500?” the X user asked.

Others declared victory over someone or something and expressed intent to go out and buy horse electrolytes for themselves. Or they made horse puns.

“HEY NAYSAYERS, WHY THE LONG FACES???” wrote @SlenderWombat, missing the opportunity for “neighsayers.”

Advertisement

Is the horse electrolytes guy okay?

Some outside of the horse electrolytes guy fandom were not impressed by his blood test results, remarking that they were pretty much normal. Others expressed concern over the points that were not normal.

“Interesting. Your hgb, hct, and electrolyte levels are all normal, while glucose is borderline pre diabetic and your liver enzymes are either pre fatty liver or you already have a fatty liver,” said @RetrievedR. “No positives, and you’re f*cking your liver.”

Advertisement

Horse electrolytes guy responded with “Yes.”

The real lesson here is that if you have a drinking problem, seek help, and not from the livestock supply store.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @pigshitsonballs for comment via X.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.