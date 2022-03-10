How to stream the Grammys in 2022

Music’s biggest night of the year is almost upon us. The 2022 Grammys are sure to be a spectacle with big names in music like Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat racking up several nominations.
Curious about who else has gotten nominated and when to watch? We’ve done the research so you don’t have to.
Read below for how to stream the Grammys and all your extra questions. Happy viewing!
When is the Grammys streaming?
The 64th Grammy awards are taking place on April 3rd, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT.
How do I stream the Grammys 2022?
The Grammys will be broadcast exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access. However, for all you streamers out there, you’ll be able to catch it streaming live and on-demand on the following streaming services:
If you want to watch the Grammy’s premiere ceremony, it’ll be broadcast live on Grammy.com and The Recording Academy’s Youtube channel.
Who’s nominated for the 2022 Grammys?
For Record Of The Year
- I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
- Freedom
Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
- drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
For Album of the Year
- We Are
- Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
- Montero
Lil Nas X
- Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore
Taylor Swift
- Donda
Kanye West
For Song of the Year
- Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You
H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
- Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
For Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Who else is nominated?
Now that we’ve covered the big categories, you may be wondering who’s up for Best Country Artist, or what’s been nominated for Best Pop Song. All you have to do is visit Grammy.com for a complete list of every song, artist, and album that’s been nominated. May the best artist win!
What time is the Grammys red carpet?
No need to flip channels or switch streaming services here. If you’ve got access to CBS or Paramount+, you’ll be good to catch the red carpet. After, that’s why anyone watches the Grammys, right?
The red carpet will begin two hours before the show, so around 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Billie Eilish is definitely going to show out with a spectacular look, as always. The Silk Sonic duo is sponsored by Gucci so we’re expecting to see some of the Adidas/Gucci collabs. And, of course, Kanye West in Balenciaga and workwear.
What more can you ask for?
The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.