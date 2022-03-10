YouTube

How to stream the Grammys in 2022

Ready for the biggest night in music? Here's where you can watch.

Beck Diaz 

Beck Diaz

Streaming

Published Mar 10, 2022

Music’s biggest night of the year is almost upon us. The 2022 Grammys are sure to be a spectacle with big names in music like Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat racking up several nominations.

Curious about who else has gotten nominated and when to watch? We’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

Read below for how to stream the Grammys and all your extra questions. Happy viewing!

When is the Grammys streaming? 

The 64th Grammy awards are taking place on April 3rd, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT.

How do I stream the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys will be broadcast exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access. However, for all you streamers out there, you’ll be able to catch it streaming live and on-demand on the following streaming services:

If you want to watch the Grammy’s premiere ceremony, it’ll be broadcast live on Grammy.com and The Recording Academy’s Youtube channel.  

Who’s nominated for the 2022 Grammys? 

For Record Of The Year

  • I Still Have Faith In You
    ABBA
  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste
  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Leave The Door Open
    Silk Sonic

For Album of the Year

  • We Are
  • Love For Sale
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.
  • Montero
    Lil Nas X
  • Sour
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Evermore
    Taylor Swift
  • Donda
    Kanye West

For Song of the Year

  • Bad Habits
    Ed Sheeran 
  • A Beautiful Noise
    Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo
  • Fight For You
    H.E.R.
  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish
  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA
  • Leave The Door Open
    Silk Sonic
  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X
  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile

For Best New Artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Who else is nominated? 

Now that we’ve covered the big categories, you may be wondering who’s up for Best Country Artist, or what’s been nominated for Best Pop Song. All you have to do is visit Grammy.com for a complete list of every song, artist, and album that’s been nominated. May the best artist win!

What time is the Grammys red carpet? 

No need to flip channels or switch streaming services here. If you’ve got access to CBS or Paramount+, you’ll be good to catch the red carpet. After, that’s why anyone watches the Grammys, right? 

The red carpet will begin two hours before the show, so around 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Billie Eilish is definitely going to show out with a spectacular look, as always. The Silk Sonic duo is sponsored by Gucci so we’re expecting to see some of the Adidas/Gucci collabs. And, of course, Kanye West in Balenciaga and workwear.

What more can you ask for? 

HULUFREE TRIAL
FUBOTVFREE TRIAL

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Share this article
*First Published: Mar 10, 2022, 8:33 am CST

Beck Diaz

Beck Diaz is a freelance writer living in Brooklyn New York. With past experience at COOLS magazine and Paper, she specializes in lifestyle and NSFW content.

Beck Diaz