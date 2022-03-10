How to stream the Grammys in 2022

Music’s biggest night of the year is almost upon us. The 2022 Grammys are sure to be a spectacle with big names in music like Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, and Doja Cat racking up several nominations.

Curious about who else has gotten nominated and when to watch? We’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

Read below for how to stream the Grammys and all your extra questions. Happy viewing!

When is the Grammys streaming?

The 64th Grammy awards are taking place on April 3rd, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT.

How do I stream the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys will be broadcast exclusively on CBS and CBS All Access. However, for all you streamers out there, you’ll be able to catch it streaming live and on-demand on the following streaming services:

If you want to watch the Grammy’s premiere ceremony, it’ll be broadcast live on Grammy.com and The Recording Academy’s Youtube channel.

Who’s nominated for the 2022 Grammys?

For Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA



ABBA Freedom

Jon Batiste



Jon Batiste I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon



Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Right On Time

Brandi Carlile



Brandi Carlile Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA



Doja Cat Featuring SZA Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X



Lil Nas X drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo



Olivia Rodrigo Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

For Album of the Year

We Are



Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber



Justin Bieber Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat



Doja Cat Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish



Billie Eilish Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.



H.E.R. Montero

Lil Nas X



Lil Nas X Sour

Olivia Rodrigo



Olivia Rodrigo Evermore

Taylor Swift



Taylor Swift Donda

Kanye West



For Song of the Year

Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Fight For You

H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

For Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Who else is nominated?

Now that we’ve covered the big categories, you may be wondering who’s up for Best Country Artist, or what’s been nominated for Best Pop Song. All you have to do is visit Grammy.com for a complete list of every song, artist, and album that’s been nominated. May the best artist win!

What time is the Grammys red carpet?

No need to flip channels or switch streaming services here. If you’ve got access to CBS or Paramount+, you’ll be good to catch the red carpet. After, that’s why anyone watches the Grammys, right?

The red carpet will begin two hours before the show, so around 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Billie Eilish is definitely going to show out with a spectacular look, as always. The Silk Sonic duo is sponsored by Gucci so we’re expecting to see some of the Adidas/Gucci collabs. And, of course, Kanye West in Balenciaga and workwear.

What more can you ask for?

