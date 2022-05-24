woman in car hand pointing smiling talking caption "Become feminine and submissive" women shouldn't have to change for men to like them. This is ridiculous" (l) woman smiling in car caption "How to marry a high value man and become a housewife" (c) woman making quote hand signals talking in car (r)

‘I can’t tell if this is satirical or not’: TikToker draws backlash for saying a housewife is a ‘job’ a man hires you for

'You think relationships should be equivalent to working at Kohls????'

Internet Culture

Posted on May 24, 2022

Last week, TikToker Pearl Davis posted a clip captioned “How to marry a high value man and become a housewife,” and tagged her friend Aly Drummond. In the clip, Drummond shows off her wedding ring in the back of a car and details how she “became a better human being,” as well as how she “became feminine” and “submissive,” and landed a husband.

Predictably, it went viral. The TikTok has more than 1.4 million views. 

Drummond argues that being a housewife is a job, but “you need a man to hire you for it.” She runs a YouTube channel, RealFemSapien, where she has a little over 3,000 subscribers and explores tradwife content—preaching a return to femininity, domesticity, and that aforementioned submission—and has several videos about “hypergamy,” or marrying up. In a recent video titled “Surgeon Plans to Transplant Womb into Trans Woman and Impregnate Her,” Drummond links to an event called the Conference of Masculine Excellence, which boasted a lineup of misogynist dating and relationship coaches.

She also posted a “thank you” to Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTuber who passed earlier this month and espoused an outdated view of dating and gender. In a 2021 video, she cites Samuels as the reason why she got engaged to her current husband, who is 23 years older than her. In that clip, she calls herself a “women’s coach.”

There are multiple videos of Drummond on Davis’ TikTok as well, as she attempted to respond to all the negative or questioning comments. Davis also has a YouTube channel, JustPearlyThings, where she has more than 66,000 subscribers and posts similar content to RealFemSapien. In a recent Instagram clip (which features Davis), Drummond talks about the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial and laments that Depp didn’t marry her.

The comments on the original TikTok are mixed; a lot of people agree with Drummond’s approach, with the occasional assertion that this is “sad” or maybe a joke. On Twitter, it was a different story.

“The absolute wildest thing about this is comparing working 9-5 RETAIL .. to an emotionally invested, loving relationship w another consenting person like ???????” said TikToker Drew Afualo. Quite a few people held up the Kevin Samuels interaction as a red flag, too.

We reached out to Drummond for comment.

*First Published: May 24, 2022, 2:30 pm CDT

