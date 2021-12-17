Peloton quietly deletes Chris Noth ad in wake of sexual assault allegations

Two women accused Sex and the City actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And Peloton quickly removed the viral ad it debuted last weekend, featuring Noth.

The two women reportedly approached the Hollywood Reporter at different times before the release of And Just Like That..., HBO’s new Sex and the City series. One woman, “Zoe,” claims Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004, after meeting him at the L.A. entertainment firm where she worked at the time. Another woman, “Lily,” alleges Noth assaulted her in 2015. The two met at New York club No. 8, where she was a server at the time.

Both stories have strikingly similar details regarding how Noth preyed on younger women. The women noted that seeing news about Noth reprising the role of Mr. Big in And Just Like That… was one reason they decided to come forward. “For so many years, I buried it,” said Zoe.

Noth denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false” and stating “The encounters were consensual.”

In a statement to THR, Peloton said: “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.” Ryan Reynolds, whose company quickly produced the spot, also deleted the video.

In the wake of THR‘s story, more women have come forward with stories about Noth. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones posted to Instagram about starring on Law & Order when Noth was playing Detective Mike Logan, post-SATC. “He was drunk on set,” she wrote, adding that between takes of one scene, he “sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.'”

She added: “Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented.”

A story about model Beverly Jones, Noth’s ex, recirculated as well. In 1995, Johnson alleged in court documents that Noth physically assaulted, stalked, and threatened to kill her.

On Twitter, it was suggested that NYU grads likely have stories about Noth as well.

I think all of my fellow NYU grads would agree that this absolutely checks out. — Suzanne Zuppello (@suzuppello) December 16, 2021

every single NYU freshman in the last 20 years who dared to stroll down University Pl during Welcome Week is unsurprised by this Chris Noth news — discourse wallah (@krutika) December 16, 2021

HBO has not yet responded to the allegations.