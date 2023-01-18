‘We would always have to say no’: Former Chipotle worker speaks out about ‘nacho’ hack

As Chipotle trends and hacks circulate around TikTok, users are finding more ways to get more bang for their buck and how to create their own meals. In one video, a TikToker replaces the rice in a burrito bowl with chips—effectively making nachos.

However, along with these hacks have come restrictions from Chipotle’s management. Stitching the original nacho hack from user @lor_nix, a former Chipotle employee, Yasmeen (@tripsandtraveltips) says they were not allowed to make that substitution.

“A fun fact about me is I worked at Chipotle for years and years, far too long, and when people would try to get us to make Chipotle nachos…we would always have to say no,” she says in the clip.

She went on to explain that she doesn’t know why that was a rule. Yasmeen suggests that if you were to go to a store today, the employees would likely still not be able to make the substitution.

“The best thing I learned from that place is how to make a good guac,” the caption said.

Viewers in the comments section shared their thoughts on the hack.

“Chipotle is the only ‘build your own’ place that will not let you build your own in any way,” one user said.

“I would just buy a side of chips and use that to scoop up the bowl,” another commented.

“That’s why you go to Qdoba. We won’t say no,” a third user shared, to which other users agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yasmeen via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email.