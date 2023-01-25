‘I work for Verizon and this is literally how it is’: Best Buy workers mock customers who don’t know their own iCloud password

In a now-viral TikTok, two Best Buy workers imitate customers who get irritated when they don’t know their iCloud password.

TikTok user Henry (@henryyyyg) posted the video on Jan. 21. As of Jan. 24, it received over 1 million views.

In the video, two Best Buy employees sit at a desk and pretend to look at a customer. They use audio of a person ranting and saying, “Because this shit is fucking ridiculous. This is ridiculous,” to imitate a belligerent customer.

Henry contextualized the situation with on-screen text. “When we don’t know the customer’s iCloud password,” he wrote.

In the comments section, many users who work in customer service shared their frustrations.

“I’m a delivery driver & that’s how I feel when they ask me what’s in the box,” one user wrote.

“I work at target tech and the consumer cellular people get mad i can’t retrieve their voicemails from broken a flip phone ???” another shared.

Other commenters said they have similar experiences with doing tech support in an unofficial capacity.

“My mom wanting the head up cause we don’t know her Facebook information,” one user commented.

“My mom to me when I tell her I’m not her personal IT,” a second wrote.

“Me getting in trouble by mom cuz i don’t know her password to her emails,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Henry via Instagram direct message and to Best Buy via email.