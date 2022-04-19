On Monday, a federal judge struck down a mask mandate on public transportation set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And while the Biden administration is deciding how to respond to the decision, several of the U.S.’s top airlines and ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft lifted their mask mandates, a move some have decreed for the effect it may have on immunocompromised people and those who are unable to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

On several major airlines, the effects of the ruling were immediate: In some cases, the reveal that masks were no longer required on flights arrived while passengers were in mid-flight. Passengers could still wear them if they wished, but they were now allowed to take them off if they wished. It’s a move that, in some cases, was met with applause.

In one video, a flight attendant is seen singing, “Throw away your masks” as he holds a garbage bag allowing passengers the opportunity to do so.

Posting again because Twitter deleted (?)



The end of the #maskmandate has this plane singing



🎶 Throw away your masks 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BvvCNLE6Ts — Guy P. Football (@Guy_P_Football) April 19, 2022

In another, which was posted by Sen. Dan Sullivan’s (R-Alaska) press secretary Ben Dietderich, you can hear people cheering on an Alaska Airlines flight; the pilot who made the announcement even added “congratulations” after relaying the new policy.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!”



A wonderful moment mid flight on @alaskaair today! pic.twitter.com/nWSatDRB83 — Ben Dietderich (@ben_dietd) April 18, 2022

While some people celebrated the end of the mask mandate, others relayed the callousness of seeing the mandate being lifted midflight, a time in which passengers weren’t able to choose whether a mask-optional flight was something they were comfortable with.

I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate has just this minute ended. Ppl clapped & took off their masks. Here we are having boarded a plane with our kids. Very upset, @Delta, that this was announced mid flight. — Brooke Tansley (@BrookeTansley) April 19, 2022

Mid-flight back to Burbank on @AlaskaAir and the flight attendant took it upon herself to announce that the mask mandate was lifted and encouraged everyone to take their masks off and idiots and assholes were hooting and hollering. Fun fun fun times. — Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) April 18, 2022

My wife texted me that the pilot of @Delta flight 769 from ATL to SFO just announced that #masks are now optional. Mid-flight, no less! And some people are taking them off, of course. Feels unfair to the people who boarded with a different expectation. @CNN @andersoncooper @ajc — Melanie Thompson (@drmt) April 18, 2022

I'm absolutely stunned that any of the airlines thought "mid flight rules changes" was an acceptable way to roll this out. — B 🇺🇦 (@fl0atplane) April 19, 2022

On a @delta flight and the pilot comes on to JOYOUSLY share the news that masks are no longer required. Mid-flight. The passengers proudly strutting through the aisles maskless make me physically ill. And I mean that literally cuz shiz about to SPIKE. — BenDeLaCreme (@bendelacreme) April 19, 2022

But the anger from people over those new policies isn’t just about personal comfort. It’s about the fact that those policies, or the way that Covid-19 is talked about, tend to ignore, forget, or don’t care about immunocompromised passengers (whose Covid cases may still be debilitating or life-threatening) or children under the age of 5 who cannot be vaccinated because the Covid vaccine isn’t yet available to them—and that making a mask policy optional might force them to stay home to protect their own health and avoid possible exposure on a flight.

United, Delta, American, Alaskan, and Southwest have now ended their mask mandates. I’m sorry for what is going to happen next. The people of the United States have been failed by the courts, by politicians, and by the @CDCgov. — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD 🏴‍☠️ (@TheAngryEpi) April 19, 2022

Chronically ill, disabled & immunocompromised passengers got on airplanes today relying on the mask mandate that was in existence this morning. For many, that mask mandate disappeared mid-flight with cabin crew doing ⤵️



To take such glee in harming those passengers is evil. https://t.co/T7WrxqIZIN — Matthew Cortland (@mattbc) April 19, 2022

“Let’s be really clear about what is happening at this stage in the pandemic: We are giving up on public health and embracing the privatization of health in ways that serve the able and young & write off anyone vulnerable,” Meghan O’Rourke wrote.

Delta Airlines, in particular, faced plenty of scrutiny for its statement applauding the mask mandate being removed after it described Covid-19 as having “transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus.” Critics pointed out how Covid isn’t tied to a particular season and the number of people Covid has killed (and continues to kill), but they also highlighted how little airlines seem to care about passengers’ health.

Hey @Delta–



Deaths from Covid: >1 million

Deaths from Flu: 12k- 52k



This is not an “ordinary seasonal virus” https://t.co/ZdkJB43CQx — Dr. Aditi Nerurkar MD MPH (@draditinerurkar) April 19, 2022

It’s bad enough when doctors who aren’t infectious disease or public health experts pretend that they are infectious disease or public health experts. Remember that the nonsense 5 day quarantine with no test to return to school/work came at the urging of Delta’s CEO. https://t.co/6u2mBpd3Ov — Mx. Amadi “unwell anyway” Lovelace (@amaditalks) April 19, 2022

The statement, which has since been updated “for clarity and accuracy,” now reads, “We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus—with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness.”