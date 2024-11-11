Here’s what the cast of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ is up to 5 years later

It’s hard to believe it’s been over five years since Netflix’s first-ever big hit came to an end. Orange Is The New Black cemented the streaming giant’s place among competitors. It also opened doors for many of the Netflix originals that have come since then.

The cast was really beloved by an invested viewership who couldn’t wait to see more of what was happening at Litchfield Penitentiary. Since we can’t go back to Litchfield for new episodes, here’s where you can watch the cast and what they’ve been up to since OITNB has wrapped.

Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman)

Taylor Schilling captivated audiences as Piper Chapman, the displaced rich girl facing prison time for a decade-old crime that seems like a lifetime ago. Once in prison and seeing life through a different lens, Piper learns how little she knows about the world and herself.

These days, Schilling continues to work in TV. After voicing Renee in Pantheon from 2022 to 2023, she most recently made appearances in American Horror Story and Accused.

Schilling has seemingly quit social media, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for her latest.

Laura Prepon (Alex Vause)

Laura Prepon delivered an amazing performance as the emotionally complicated Alex Vause, who had a heart of gold buried beneath layers of tough girl, DGAF attitude.

Since OITNB, Prepon went back to her roots: the Foreman household. Prepon made several appearances in the That 70s Show reboot series, That 90s Show, reprising her role as Donna Piciotti—wife of Eric Foreman and mom to Leia Foreman. Prepon is also a busy mom IRL, raising two kids with her husband, Ben Foster.

Catch up with Prepon on Instagram.

Danielle Brooks (Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson)

Danielle Brooks’ time as Taystee Jefferson showed the world what she was capable of and opened up countless doors. Not only is she now a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but she’s truly stayed booked and busy since Orange Is The New Black‘s end, with nearly 20 film and television credits in these five years.

Okaaayyy, I’m not mad at a little announcement. Very glad to be joining @TheAcademy ❤️ https://t.co/yvByWVTWpv — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 25, 2024

Catch up with Brooks on X and on Instagram.

Samira Wiley (Poussey Washington)

Samira Wiley portrayed Poussey Washington in such a real, down-to-earth manner that the reaction to her character’s journey was visceral at more points than one. These days, Wiley continues to captivate, both as a voice and television actress. Most recently, she played Moira Strand in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Wiley is also a wife and a parent! She married Lauren Morelli, one of the writers on OITNB, in 2017. They share a daughter, born in 2021.

You can find out more about Wiley’s latest by following her on Instagram.

Dascha Polanco (Dayanara Diaz)

Dascha Polanco showed a capability for range with her role as Dayanara Diaz. The character’s transformation throughout the series was arguably one of the most compelling on the show. Polanco continues to show her talents on both TV and in films, with over 20 credits to her name since the show’s conclusion, including In The Heights.

Learn more about what’s happening with Polanco on Instagram.

Laverne Cox (Sophia Burset)

Laverne Cox had one of the most emotional storylines on Orange Is The New Black, but for every heartfelt and tearjerking moment, she also had a read or a one-liner that could kill. Sophia Burset was her breakout role and the beginning of incredible things for the actress, who has earned credits behind the camera in addition to her acting gigs.

Most recently, Cox was in Netflix’s Uglies. She is also hosting red carpet arrivals for E! during award shows. See more of what she has going on Instagram.

Kate Mulgrew (Galina ‘Red’ Reznikov)

Red was, in many ways, the heart of the Litchfield family throughout much of the series’ action. Kate Mulgrew did an excellent job at portraying a matriarch figure who tried to do no harm but took no nonsense.

Mulgrew’s career was full of incredible and powerful roles before OITNB, so it only makes sense that it’s continued that way since. The actress spends most of her time in the Star Trek universe, where she continues to portray Admiral Janeway. She’s also lent her voice to a number of fun roles.

Catch up with Mulgrew on Instagram.

Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols)

Nicky’s feistiness got her in trouble sometimes, but it also gave her unique insight into people and how to connect with them. It’s a special quality we’ve seen glimpses of in other characters portrayed by Natasha Lyonne since OITNB. Not only does Lyonne continue to shine in TV and film, but she’s also lending her unique voice to a number of hilarious, heartfelt characters. Lately, she’s earned praise for Peacock’s Poker Face.

See the latest from Lyonne on Instagram.

Uzo Aduba (Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren)

Uzo Aduba is not only busy showcasing her skills in a number of roles but she’s added to her award shelf since her days as Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren. Not only has she brought home an Emmy, but she also made her mark on Broadway in Clyde’s, for which she was nominated for a Tony.

Aduba also recently became a girl mom, welcoming daughter Adaiba Lee Nonyem with husband Robert Sweeting. See more of what Aduba is up to on Instagram.

Yael Stone (Lorna Morello)

Yael Stone aced her time as the lovable yet easily deluded Lorna Morello. Morello loved love, and Stone showcased the lengths that could go to a woman in a masterful way. Since Orange Is The New Black, Stone has worked in TV and a number of films, most recently portraying Hat in the dramatic One Night.

See what’s up with Stone on Instagram.

Taryn Manning (Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett)

Taryn Manning was a beloved addition to the OITNB for the many classics she appeared in before the show, including Crossroads, White Oleander, 8 Mile, and Crazy Beautiful. She’s continuing to stay busy in her professional life while also being candid about her personal life. She’s recently opened up about her struggles with addiction and working hard to be her best self, with fans rooting for her.

See more of what’s happening with Manning on Instagram.

Selenis Leyva (Gloria Mendoza)

Though she had a long and exciting career before Orange Is The New Black, Selenis Leyva has worked hard not to lose the momentum she gained while on the acclaimed series. She’s appeared in many TV shows and films, with her longest runs in Diary of a Future President and Lopez vs. Lopez, in which she currently co-stars.

Keep up with Leyva and her exciting new roles on Instagram.

Nick Sandow (Joe Caputo)

Joe Caputo was a polarizing figure, driven both by his desire to preserve the little bit of humanity he had left while also getting the accolades and acclaim he never had in his personal or professional life. Nick Sandow captured the conflicted character skillfully. He has since appeared in four roles, most recently portraying Mike Orr in American Rust.

Sandow doesn’t share much about his life off-screen, but he is an open book when it comes to his artistry. Check out his fascinating paintings on Instagram.

Jackie Cruz (Marisol ‘Flaca’ Gonzales)

Jackie Cruz took viewers on a journey of growth with Marisol ‘Flaca’ Gonzalez in a way that was touched on serious subjects but still kept something really light and relatable about it. The refreshing approach has helped her land role after role in the years since OITNB concluded.

Catch up with Cruz on Instagram.

Elizabeth Rodriguez (Aleida Diaz)

Elizabeth Rodriguez made up laugh while making us both fearful of and sympathetic for Aleida Diaz. The mom whose desire to take care of her life and her kids takes her down unfathomable paths was a major part of what made OITNB so great.

Today, Rodriguez has continued her TV reign, appearing in series like Power and Power Book: Ghost II, Shameless, and East New York. Keep up with her latest by following her on Instagram.

Laura Gómez (Blanca Flores)

Laura Gómez was a quiet but powerful force as Blanca Flores. Since Orange Is The New Black, she has appeared in three TV series and four movies, recently appearing in La Cocina. She is continuing to show her range as an actress.

You can learn more about what’s going on with Gómez on Instagram.

Constance Shulman (Yoga Jones)

You may not have been familiar with Constance Shulman by sight when you first saw her as Yoga Jones on OITNB, but if you’re Gen X or a millennial, chances are you were familiar with her voice. That’s because Shulman is an accomplished voice actress who has brought to life several iconic characters, including Doug‘s Patti Mayonnaise.

Since portraying the quirky character on OITNB, she’s continued to do more live-action acting in addition to her voice acting gigs. Catch up with her on Instagram.

Matt McGorry (John Bennett)

Matt McGorrry’s John Bennett was part infuriating, part heartbreaking in his role as John Bennett in Orange Is The New Black. Fans were sad to see him go after just 25 episodes, though Bennett’s actions reverberated through the series in other ways.

In real life, McGorry left because of his commitment as Asher on How to Get Away with Murder. He played the character until the series concluded in 2020, with many other roles during and after. His last acting gig was 2023’s My Nights Glow Yellow.

Outside of acting, McGorry is an activist and co-founder of We Inspire Justice, a social impact firm and creative agency. Keep up with the latest from McGorry on Instagram.

Jessica Pimentel (Maria Ruiz)

Jessica Pimentel presented a tough exterior as Maria Ruiz, an OITNB who came forward as a mainstay of the cast. Pimentel is not only a talented actress, but a musician and continues to pursue both of her artistic loves.

You can catch up with her on Instagram.

Michael Harney (Sam Healy)

Michael Harney’s career dates back decades before Orange is the New Black came onto the scene and the world was introduced to the sometimes infuriating Sam Healy, who was as conflicted a character as they come. Healy struggled between being a soft father-figure and sympathizing with the women and his desire for success and advancement in a thankless job.

Harney continues to play somewhat cantankerous but lovable characters in 20+ roles he’s had since the series concluded. You can find him on Instagram.

