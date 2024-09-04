The Minecraft movie just dropped its first trailer, internet reacts

Did you know there was going to be a Minecraft movie? If you didn’t, you should have at least figured it would happen. The immensely popular video game has been keeping aspiring builders busy since 2011.

Minecraft movie drops first trailer

This week, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the inevitable Minecraft movie titled A Minecraft Movie. The trailer gives a look at stars Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers, all set to a nightmarishly remixed version of the Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” (itself a famously questionable film).

More than anything, the trailer gives a sense of what the film’s visual aesthetic will be, and folks, it’s a choice. Take a gander:

The film features live-action actors in a largely digital Minecraftian backdrop, in what looks like a combo of The Lego Movie and the recent Jumanji films. The translation of the blocky Minecraft game graphics to the silver screen are about what you’d expect, if a bit clumsy.

However, the true horror show here is whatever they did to Jason Momoa’s hair.

Who put Dora in the Minecraft movie 😭#mine pic.twitter.com/jHzXI29biB — JBFilms (@JBfilmsOfficial) September 4, 2024

The internet reacts to A Minecraft Movie trailer

As you might imagine, the Minecrafties on the internet has thoughts on this matter, and they’re divided:

I think what makes me more upset about the way the Minecraft Movie looks is the fact we literally had the PERFECT blue print of what it should’ve been like with this.



I would’ve eaten up two hours of this with a good story and dialogue 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NUU0CT8iO7 — Chonzo (C0MMS OPEN) (@chonzodraws) September 4, 2024

Minecraft Story Mode looking real good right now pic.twitter.com/U2f1CEkhFc — MauLer (@MauLer93) September 4, 2024

Y'all, it's 2019 Sonic movie trailer all over again with Minecraft pic.twitter.com/VeeDQ5PvKB — Minecraft Memes ⛏️ (@MinecraftMeme16) September 4, 2024

This was the moment my slight grin turned upside down. Looks like one of those "Minecraft in the future" graphics https://t.co/YHW6lfb2Ui — M.U.A.’dib ☀️ (@UNISOLDIERMUA) September 4, 2024

as someone who grew up with minecraft the movie looks like trash — emz⛵️ (@emmyybug) September 4, 2024

Reddit is reacting to the minecraft movie precisely how you would expect pic.twitter.com/Srd1y5MMoi — henry foreskin (@circumsnack) September 4, 2024

Physically repulsed by the Minecraft trailer, what the FUCK was that — Peki (Wrathpilled, Again) (@Pekinaso) September 4, 2024

The minecraft movie looks like a parody from YouTube. — Coinbox Tees (@CoinboxTees) September 4, 2024

I HAVE BEEN SAYING!!!! MINECRAFT STORYMODE WAS NEVER BAD https://t.co/C7Z39urtcb — Lulucky☆ (@luckbewthme) September 4, 2024

This isn’t even Minecraft anymore ;-; https://t.co/IWBNsRAHZ2 — Narchu (@NariNaritia) September 4, 2024

The Minecraft movie should have looked like this. pic.twitter.com/RAU2vjs3E2 — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) September 4, 2024

I’m sorry Minecraft Story Mode, turns out you’re not the worst Minecraft thing out there. https://t.co/PQDyWvj4qQ pic.twitter.com/IuO8FEn7oH — Ash, Achievement Hunter🏳️‍⚧️ (@TheVioletPrime) September 4, 2024

Jack Black in minecraft movie: "Anything you can dream about here you can make!" *Builds a cobblestone school building* "Look its a school… of ROCK!" *Looks into camera* https://t.co/h1sto9TgFZ — Joe (@jomoh_) September 4, 2024

Opinions are certainly lopsided, but the trailer did have its fans!

"I am steve"



I almost cried it's so peak thank you Minecraft Steve i have never been so moved before https://t.co/0EDqLuOxB4 — Amity/Amelia (@Amity_plays) September 4, 2024

Ik this'll *definitely* be a bit of a hot take but the Minecraft movie looks fine imo. A lot of the mob designs are definitely weird lookin, but I feel like that's the point



Just don't rly like the fact that they're making the piglins the bad guys *again* — Remi (@hypnyatized) September 4, 2024

A Minecraft Movie hits theaters on April 4th, 2025.

