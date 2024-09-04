The Minecraft movie just dropped its first trailer, internet reacts

Did you know there was going to be a Minecraft movie? If you didn’t, you should have at least figured it would happen. The immensely popular video game has been keeping aspiring builders busy since 2011.
Minecraft movie drops first trailer
This week, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the inevitable Minecraft movie titled A Minecraft Movie. The trailer gives a look at stars Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers, all set to a nightmarishly remixed version of the Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” (itself a famously questionable film).
More than anything, the trailer gives a sense of what the film’s visual aesthetic will be, and folks, it’s a choice. Take a gander:
The film features live-action actors in a largely digital Minecraftian backdrop, in what looks like a combo of The Lego Movie and the recent Jumanji films. The translation of the blocky Minecraft game graphics to the silver screen are about what you’d expect, if a bit clumsy.
However, the true horror show here is whatever they did to Jason Momoa’s hair.
The internet reacts to A Minecraft Movie trailer
As you might imagine, the Minecrafties on the internet has thoughts on this matter, and they’re divided:
Opinions are certainly lopsided, but the trailer did have its fans!
A Minecraft Movie hits theaters on April 4th, 2025.
