‘We are not the same person’: The TikTok sound that’s making us see double

Have you heard the track on TikTok that goes, “I am Drew, I am Danny, and we are not the same person” yet?

There’s nothing more creepy than coming across IRL doppelgängers. We all like to think we’re unique, but the existence of doppelgangers blows that right out of the water. The idea of there being a clone of yourself out there living their own life can be hard to swallow, but as this TikTok sound shows, it is also an opportunity to have a little fun.

So, let’s dive into this TikTok sound, its origins, and everything else you need to know about.

The sound

All of these videos depict the doppelgangers lip-syncing the same lyrics: “I am Drew/I am Danny/And we are not the same person.” This is accompanied by hand gestures like pointing to themselves and crossing their arms in a “no” gesture.

The most popular version of this trend is a TikTok posted by restaurant server Jordan Litz (@jordanlitzz). The clip, which has amassed 23.2 million views, features Jordan and her co-worker wearing the same uniform with identical blonde buns. In the comments, users couldn’t get over how alike the pair looked.

“Stop moving, I need a good look at you,” one wrote. “This is the first one where they actually look like twins,” another added. The official TikTok account asked, “How long did it take your coworkers to tell you apart?”

Where’s it from?

The sound comes from a song rather predictably titled “I am Drew, I am Danny.” Released in 2019, the people behind the song were YouTubers Drew Gooden and Danny Gonzalez.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek reference to how the two creators, who frequently collaborate, are often mistaken for being the same person.

The rest of the song insists that while they have “similar lives” and “similar wives” they’re different nonetheless. Other examples of their differences cited in the song include hair color and eye color.

Sound off

This isn’t the only ‘Twinning’ trend to hit TikTok this year. Back in March, TikTokers went viral after lip-syncing Muni Long’s single, “Made For Me.”

Specifically, along with someone considered to be their spiritual twin—like a friend or partner—they lip-synced the lyrics: “Twin/Where have you been/Nobody knows me like you do.” We covered the trend at the time:

