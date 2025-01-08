Heartwarming ‘How I Met Your Mother’ trend pays homage to loved ones

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

It might have the worst ending in TV history, but no one can deny that How I Met Your Mother is a classic. The show pretty much does what it says on the tin: featuring hapless singleton Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) telling his kids how he met and fell in love with their mother.

This tale ended up taking nine seasons and had plenty of detours along the way. In the end, it was more of a story about Ted and his friends’ exploits as they navigated their late twenties/early thirties. But it’s comforting and life-affirming nonetheless. While the show ended a literal decade ago, its spirit is shining through on TikTok as the show’s open credits song becomes the app’s latest sound obsession.

The sound

Using this sound, TikTokers are inserting themselves into romanticized, sitcom-ified versions of their own lives. Via on-screen text, they address their future children about key figures they expect to be in their children’s lives, like their partner or best friend.

While the How I Met Your Mother theme song plays, TikTokers share IRL compilations of adventures they’re taking with various loved ones while discussing hypothetical ones they hope this person will be part of in the future. It’s all very sugarcoated and wholesome, even though a concerning amount of these videos make reference to alcoholic aunts and uncles.

Where’s it from?

One of the most iconic parts of How I Met Your Mother is the opening credits. It features a swelling guitar intro punctuated with the sound of male voices scatting. Meanwhile, the opening credits feature an assortment of photos of Ted and his friends.

The song in question is called “Hey Beautiful.” It was made by the show’s creators, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Bays and Thomas are also part of The Solids: The band who performed this song for the show. There’s no such thing as a coincidence, right?

Sound off

It’s not uncommon for TikTokers to share their love for sitcoms on the platform. For instance, creators previously went viral for recreating iconic 90’s sitcom moments on the app.

But given the How I Met Your Mother sound has been used 7,738 times, we think that sitcom is definitely winning the TikTok popularity contest.