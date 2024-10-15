Halsey fans are using AI to make ‘Great Impersonator’-style covers of their faves

If you’re a fan of Halsey, you’re living with the rollout of her latest project, The Great Impersonator. The singer’s album, a meaningful one that came amid battling illness and balancing that with motherhood and career, is due for release on Oct. 25. And with it comes the many stars Halsey impersonates.

The countdown to The Great Impersonator begins. From now till the album drops on October 25th, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired ⭐️



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #1: the queen DOLLY PARTON !!!!!!



TRACK 9: HOMETOWN pic.twitter.com/06fuvy9qxa — h (@halsey) October 7, 2024

In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album—an 18-track project—Halsey has released album art in which she imitates a great cover or photo of an artist she was influenced by. One artist inspires each track, and Halsey does her best to match them as closely as possible in her photos.

Day 3 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th ⭐️ and today comes with an announcement.



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #3: KATE BUSH



TRACK 10: I NEVER LOVED YOU pic.twitter.com/kzzfxWGtc2 — h (@halsey) October 9, 2024

So far, she has shared looks channeling Dolly Parton for the track “Hometown,” PJ Harvey for “Dog Years,” Kate Bush for “I Never Loved You,” Cher for “Letter to God,” David Bowie for “Darwinism,” Amy Lee of Evanescence for “Lonely Is the Muse,” Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries for “Ego,” and Stevie Nicks for “Panic Attack.”

Day 4 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th ⭐️



THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #4: CHER



TRACK 4: LETTER TO GOD (1974)



Undisputed Queen. One of my favorite Cher songs, Dark Lady, was a number 1 hit in 1974. Still number 1 in my heart today. pic.twitter.com/jhV01R5O00 — h (@halsey) October 10, 2024

A lot of people have admired the creative effort, especially since learning that Halsey has been doing all her own makeup looks.

Halsey Impersonates meme hits the internet

Fans love it so much that they’ve been meme-ing covers of influencers and fake musicians and even using AI to create their own images of Halsey, recreating a look from their fave—from Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter to Liam Gallagher.

Here are some of those Halsey AI covers stans have put out there.

Ariana Grande

Halsey impersonates Ariana Grande for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator’. pic.twitter.com/5zvgspHbN7 — R (@gagas) October 12, 2024

Florence Welch

Halsey impersonates Florence Welch for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out

October 25th. pic.twitter.com/Piia7cGaau — gui in florida!!! (@grafa_kui) October 13, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter

Halsey impersonates Sabrina Carpenter for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out

October 25th. pic.twitter.com/wHnJUDJ2lQ — ✮⋆˙ (@13slutx) October 12, 2024

Demi Lovato

Halsey impersonates Demi Lovato for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ pic.twitter.com/prne7z0Rgz — 𝖗𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙 (@gotellyourmotha) October 13, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo

Halsey impersonates Olivia Rodrigo for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ pic.twitter.com/u4fWeG8oCD — bry (@ETERLSUNSHINES) October 13, 2024

Taylor Swift

Halsey impersonates Taylor Swift for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out

October 25th. pic.twitter.com/uktXOsgW84 — ♱ (@yaabrnee) October 12, 2024

Charlie XCX

Halsey impersonates Charli xcx for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator’. pic.twitter.com/7UJpGMDLzZ — avi (@lotofavionme) October 14, 2024

Liam Gallagher of Oasis

Halsey impersonates Liam Gallagher of Oasis for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out October 25th. pic.twitter.com/pUdXbHOVhI — bluremi || 321 DAYS!! (@blurremi) October 14, 2024

Kylie Minogue

https://twitter.com/williamferr94/status/1845266558345453867

Blur

🚨Halsey impersonates Blur for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out October 25th. pic.twitter.com/ccgMJGXb0E — nik 🐩 (@nikisafaggot) October 14, 2024

KATSEYE

Halsey impersonates KATSEYE for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’#KATSEYE pic.twitter.com/WuX5oHmZXi — Justice✶🧸 (@justeyekon) October 13, 2024

The 1975

Halsey impersonates The 1975 for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ pic.twitter.com/gJHua36R6k — sil (@xanaxandnewport) October 13, 2024

Jungwoo

Halsey impersonates JUNGWOO of NCT 127 for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out October 25th. https://t.co/gYoVUPqlnL pic.twitter.com/HK4PEGoPjg — ●○● (@misternosferatu) October 13, 2024

Gerard Way

Halsey impersonates Gerard Way for their upcoming album “The Great Impersonator” out October 25th pic.twitter.com/yEggWrVNeL — Moth 🍉 (@lonelyisthemoth) October 14, 2024

Billie Eilish

🚨| halsey impersonates billie eilish for her upcoming album ‘the great impersonator’. pic.twitter.com/4doYnpmBks — peter (@peterxfy) October 14, 2024

And if those aren’t enough, there were even more “Halsey impersonates” tweets, and let’s say they only got increasingly more absurd.

halsey impersonates tommylife of norwegian butter crisis fame for her upcoming album, ‘the great impersonator’ pic.twitter.com/Mo1LcuNdyZ — james (@jacomus) October 13, 2024

Halsey impersonates Gladys The Tucumanian Bomb for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator.’ Out October 25th. pic.twitter.com/Xqeu9Fn1AR — Latin Shade (@GildaUpdates) October 15, 2024

halsey impersonates the “figure it out” girl for her upcoming album, ‘the great impersonator’ pic.twitter.com/jlt9yPFBzH — ijboling macky (@ijboling_macky) October 14, 2024

Halsey impersonates Dua Lipa for her upcoming album ‘The Great Impersonator’ pic.twitter.com/NxEJr9V0Ol — dam 🍷 (@damnostalgia) October 12, 2024

Halsey impersonates the oompa loompa from willy wonka AI disaster for her new album “The Great Impersonator” coming out October 25th pic.twitter.com/nYJrRSUkdq — L 🗡️ (@rozzycatt) October 13, 2024

Halsey Impersonates Sue Sylvester For Upcoming Album, ‘The Great Impersonator’ 🪄✨ pic.twitter.com/0fSblctiId — whore ✮𖦹 (@dreamsandprose) October 12, 2024

Halsey impersonates Edna Mode for her upcoming album, “The Great Impersonator” pic.twitter.com/9frtfvCDDB — ✭ El ✭ The Great Impersonator 🍊 (@Leaveuthedust) October 13, 2024

Halsey as Countess Luann De Lesseps for new album, ‘The Great Impersonator,’ coming out Friday, October 25th. pic.twitter.com/Hx1BC9OCvV — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) October 13, 2024

Halsey impersonates Doctor Who for “The Great Impersonator” pic.twitter.com/3xtUGMcM6S — eleni 🫧 (@oswaldtales) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

