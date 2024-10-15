Halsey fans are using AI to make ‘Great Impersonator’-style covers of their faves

If you’re a fan of Halsey, you’re living with the rollout of her latest project, The Great Impersonator. The singer’s album, a meaningful one that came amid battling illness and balancing that with motherhood and career, is due for release on Oct. 25. And with it comes the many stars Halsey impersonates.
In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album—an 18-track project—Halsey has released album art in which she imitates a great cover or photo of an artist she was influenced by. One artist inspires each track, and Halsey does her best to match them as closely as possible in her photos.
So far, she has shared looks channeling Dolly Parton for the track “Hometown,” PJ Harvey for “Dog Years,” Kate Bush for “I Never Loved You,” Cher for “Letter to God,” David Bowie for “Darwinism,” Amy Lee of Evanescence for “Lonely Is the Muse,” Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries for “Ego,” and Stevie Nicks for “Panic Attack.”
A lot of people have admired the creative effort, especially since learning that Halsey has been doing all her own makeup looks.
Halsey Impersonates meme hits the internet
Fans love it so much that they’ve been meme-ing covers of influencers and fake musicians and even using AI to create their own images of Halsey, recreating a look from their fave—from Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter to Liam Gallagher.
Here are some of those Halsey AI covers stans have put out there.
Ariana Grande
Florence Welch
Sabrina Carpenter
Demi Lovato
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Charlie XCX
Liam Gallagher of Oasis
Kylie Minogue
Blur
KATSEYE
The 1975
Jungwoo
Gerard Way
Billie Eilish
And if those aren’t enough, there were even more “Halsey impersonates” tweets, and let’s say they only got increasingly more absurd.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.