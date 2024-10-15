Advertisement
Pop Culture

Halsey fans are using AI to make ‘Great Impersonator’-style covers of their faves

Stan Twitter got to photoshopping quick!

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
halsey impersonator

If you’re a fan of Halsey, you’re living with the rollout of her latest project, The Great Impersonator. The singer’s album, a meaningful one that came amid battling illness and balancing that with motherhood and career, is due for release on Oct. 25. And with it comes the many stars Halsey impersonates.

Featured Video

In the lead-up to the release of her fifth studio album—an 18-track project—Halsey has released album art in which she imitates a great cover or photo of an artist she was influenced by. One artist inspires each track, and Halsey does her best to match them as closely as possible in her photos.

Advertisement

So far, she has shared looks channeling Dolly Parton for the track “Hometown,” PJ Harvey for “Dog Years,” Kate Bush for “I Never Loved You,” Cher for “Letter to God,” David Bowie for “Darwinism,” Amy Lee of Evanescence for “Lonely Is the Muse,” Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries for “Ego,” and Stevie Nicks for “Panic Attack.”

A lot of people have admired the creative effort, especially since learning that Halsey has been doing all her own makeup looks.

Halsey Impersonates meme hits the internet

Fans love it so much that they’ve been meme-ing covers of influencers and fake musicians and even using AI to create their own images of Halsey, recreating a look from their fave—from Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter to Liam Gallagher.

Advertisement

Here are some of those Halsey AI covers stans have put out there.

Ariana Grande

Florence Welch

Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter

Demi Lovato

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Charlie XCX

Liam Gallagher of Oasis

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue

https://twitter.com/williamferr94/status/1845266558345453867

Blur

Advertisement

KATSEYE

The 1975

Advertisement

Jungwoo

Gerard Way

Advertisement

Billie Eilish

And if those aren’t enough, there were even more “Halsey impersonates” tweets, and let’s say they only got increasingly more absurd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

AI memes Halsey Memes Music Photoshop Pop Culture
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot