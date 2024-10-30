Fans get a leaked first look at grown-up Bobby Hill in upcoming ‘King of the Hill’ reboot

Bobby Hill is in his p̶u̶r̶s̶e̶ bag. A sneak peek from the long-awaited King of the Hill reboot has given us our first look at the character, all grown up.

The first look at Bobby—originally shared by voice actor Grey Delisle and later deleted— shows Bobby as a scruffy chef in Japanese chef garb.

What is Bobby Hill up to?

Per Cracked, the first look at an adult Bobby Hill comes from a photo from the new show’s wrap party. A photo shared by Delisle pulls back the curtain to show that the beloved pre-teen goofball is having a major moment in the action of the upcoming Hulu reboot. In the photo, we see a plaque of Bobby:

Here’s the first look of Adult Bobby for the upcoming Hulu revival of King of the Hill. Posted by Grey Delisle pic.twitter.com/VpxkYSPqlW — Out of Context 20th Century Fox (@OOC20thFox) October 25, 2024

Beneath the title “About the Chef” is a bio for the now-adult character:

Chef Bobby Hill has loved food his whole life. From weeknights around the dinner table eating his mom’s ‘Spa-Peggy and Meatballs,’ to overindulging in lutefisk at church potlucks, to celebrations with family and friends at Luly’s Cafeteria, food and the people it’s enjoyed with are the foundation for his best memories. In fact, his career as a robata chef was inspired by his most cherished memory of all — weekends spent grilling with his dad. A self-taught chef and one of the youngest contestants on King of the Grill, Chef Hill believes ‘good food can solve any problem.’ He draws on the influences of his childhood by combining classic Texas dishes with flavors from around the world. With Robata Chane, Chef Hill hopes to honor the art of Japanese robata and the German heritage of the Texas Hill Country while pushing culinary boundaries through his innovative fusion dishes.

The quick bio gives a lot of insight into Bobby’s life. For one, it suggests a still-close relationship with his dad Hank Hill.

Of course, there’s still friction between the polar opposite father and son, considering Bobby’s cooking method. Eagle-eyed Redditors noted that robata translates to “fireside cooking.” The method takes place over hot charcoal, which defies Hank’s devotion to propane and propane accessories.

It also suggests that Bobby has found his way into the world of competition cooking TV. It might just be the perfect fit for the lovable, showy character. After all, Bobby always had a flair for the dramatic.

It’s believed Bobby will be 21 years old in the reboot, as previously shared by Pamela Adlon, who is reprising the role.

What else do we know about the King of the Hill reboot?

Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are teaming back up with a lot of the original gang to make the King of the Hill reboot happen, and it will include a nine-year jump into the future.

In addition to Adlon, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, and Lauren Tom are also set to return, per ComicBook.com.

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced conspiracy theorist and exterminator Dale Gribble, reportedly recorded some material for the project before his death in August 2023. It’s unclear how Luanne and Lucky, originally voiced by the late Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty respectively, will be handled.

It’s unknown when exactly the series will debut. However, hopes are high that fans will return to the gang in Arlen sometime in 2025.

