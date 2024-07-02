Will ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator 2’ be this year’s ‘Barbenheimer’? The internet weighs in

If you were hanging around with any theater kids/adults yesterday, you undoubtedly heard the news, likely screamed, that the release date for Jon M. Chu and Universal’s Wicked: Part 1 has been bumped up five days from its initial date of November 27, 2024.

What that means, besides the sound of “Defying Gravity” being screlted on every street corner in America five days earlier, is that Wicked: Part 1 now shares a release date with Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated Gladiator sequel, starring Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal (it’s a ‘scal-a-palooza!).

The matchup now has many speculating if the shared release date means that we’ve got our next “Barbenheimer,” 2023’s cinema-going bonanza featuring pink outfits, old-timey hats and everyone’s favorite, atoms!

Will Gladiator 2 and Wicked lead to Barbenheimer 2.0?

Now that both movies will be released on November 22nd, the pairing already has the internet abuzz with anticipation for another seven-hour trip to the cineplex.

not defying gladity https://t.co/Ga9pt6LnSA — jabari mcdonald (@Jabartender) July 1, 2024

wicked and gladiator 2 the same day….. pic.twitter.com/slgMwxU790 — kenzie xcx 🐦‍⬛ (@kenzvanunu) July 1, 2024

Wicked boyfriend Gladiator girlfriend pic.twitter.com/MAZz0pTgdU — Marc (@marcsnetiker) July 2, 2024

Me on November 22 when I double feature Wicked & Gladiator 2: pic.twitter.com/jJ3cG0h7Me — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) July 1, 2024

Wicked & Gladiator 2 coming out on the same day: pic.twitter.com/giSrm0aiN6 — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) July 1, 2024

Me and the fellas going to see Gladiator 2 and Wicked: Part One on Nov. 22 pic.twitter.com/p9kFwBsMoL — Josh Axelrod (@jaxelburgh) July 2, 2024

Me in line Nov 22 explaining to people who are seeing Gladiator II the plot of Wicked pic.twitter.com/zIKPxr4K8h — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 1, 2024

me showing up to the theatre on November 22 for a Wicked Gladiator double header#PumpRules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/SWKqSAr5w1 — T (@teewatterss) July 1, 2024

the pop girlies showing up to their gladiator 2 screening after seeing ariana and cynthia in wicked pic.twitter.com/eRtjHYDrqb — kenzie xcx 🐦‍⬛ (@kenzvanunu) July 1, 2024

However, some argue that “Barbenheimer” was a true once-in-a-generation experience and we can’t force it to be replicated just because two release dates match up.

Either way, time will tell if “Wickiator” becomes a thing. I’ll be wicked glad if it does.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.