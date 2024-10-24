‘Direct from Domingo’: Ariana Grande’s Sabrina Carpenter parody is record-setting. So of course, it’s a TikTok movement, too

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

To promote her new movie Wicked, Ariana Grande appeared on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11. An her appearance quickly became iconic.

One skit that has gone especially viral is a wedding-themed one where Grande plays a bridesmaid singing a remarkably out-of-tune rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

And it is in the skit that we’re introduced to the eponymous Domigo, who has become the basis of a viral sound.

The sound

To the beat of the instantly recognizable “Espresso,” and in a thick accent, Domingo sings the following lyrics: “Hey Matt, came all this way / Had to explain, direct from Domingo.”

This portion of the song has become interchangeable with the idea of why you specifically have to explain something. In these POV clips, you’re Domingo, and the scenarios range from office gossip, to awkward email exchanges, to sibling rivalries.

Where’s it from?

As mentioned, this sound comes from a recent SNL skit. The skit, which takes place at a wedding, features bridesmaids singing their bridal speech. But the song soon goes off the rails as, through song, the bridesmaids reveal that the bride hooked up with a man called Domingo at her bachelorette party.

As the song continues, the groom gets more and more irate—so Domigo shows up and decides to tell his side of the story, hence the lyrics about this news coming “direct from Domingo.”

As a whole, the skit has been used as a TikTok sound 20,000 times.

Sound off

The song as a whole has also gone hugely viral. The full sketch, which has been posted to the official SNL account, has amassed a humungous 97.3 million views: a record-breaking number that ousted Pete Davison and Timothee Chalamet’s “Rap Roundtable”’” sketch as the account’s top video.

Consequently, countless TikTokers have complained that they haven’t been able to stop listening to the earworm.

“Never in my life has an SNL skit entered my brain, conscious, body, and soul like Domingo has,” one TikToker remarked. “Every second, my brain is focused and fixated on the infliction of ‘celebration,’ ‘line,’ ‘Marriott,’ and every. Single. ‘Domingo.’”

