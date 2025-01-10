‘Dimes, dimes, dimes’: This TikTok sound is so good, it’s almost criminal

TikTok sounds encapsulate the whole tapestry of human emotions, from the very happy to the very sad and everything in between. This particular one is pure, unadulterated rage, making it perfect for TikTokers who want to express some long-suppressed frustration.

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

With 30,400 related videos, here’s everything you need to know about the “dimes dimes dimes” TikTok sound.

The sound

The sound consists of a man shouting: “F**k! Grandma, you f***ing moron, I don’t need money; I need dimes! Dimes, dimes, dimes, dimes, motherf*****g dimes!”

The man’s yelling is accompanied by an upbeat dance music track as the woman sings the lyrics: “Money talks, money talks, dirty cash, I want you dirty cash.”

TikTokers are using this sound to vent about some of their own frustrations, including buying the wrong top, not having enough money, the guy you like not replying to your Snapchats, having nothing to wear, and having your grandma ask you why you’re single.

Where’s it from?

The male voice in this sound (you know, the one yelling about dimes) comes from the Netflix drama, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The series is based on the true story of Erik and Lyle Menendez; two brothers who murdered their parents after claiming that they were abused by them for most of their life.

The context of this clip is that the brothers are already in prison for the murder of their parents. Lyle Menendez freaks out. His grandma gave him money instead of dimes because he wanted to make phone calls—hence the dime-related meltdown.

Meanwhile, the song, entitled Dirty Cash (Money Talks), is a 1989 dance track by dance music act The Adventures of Stevie B.

Sound off

Monster came at a time when interest in the Menedez brothers reached a fever pitch online. In addition to having their grim story repeated over and over again in hundreds of true crime TikToks, the Menendez brothers have become the subject of fan cams, cosplay, and general sympathy on the app.

Ultimately, it just goes to show how viral sounds can come from the most unusual and sometimes dark places. A lack of context means that, really, anything is possible.

