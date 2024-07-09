‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel is officially in the works at Disney—and the internet celebrates

Perusing older films these days is a constant game of “which isn’t a franchise yet?” Each year, fewer and fewer beloved movies are allowed to remain as they are, frozen in time, kept precious and pure. Welp, throw one more log in the franchise fire!

The Devil Wears Prada gets a sequel

It was announced Monday that 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada (based on Lauren Weisberg’s 2003 novel of the same name) will be receiving a sequel at Disney, with Meryl Streep reprising her iconic role as the titular prada-wearing-Bielzebub, Miranda Priestly. It’s still up in the air as to who else from the original cast will return, but the plot description seems to at least imply that Emily Blunt will return as Emily Charlton.

“The storyline reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

While there’s still no sign of a Hathaway officially, the main three cast members have reunited in recent years, even appearing onstage together at the SAG Awards in February 2024. In other words, there’s no obvious feud to prevent such a reunion.

The internet reacts to the news

But enough about “facts” and “news.” Let’s take a look at the social media reaction!

every the devil wears prada enthusiast right now pic.twitter.com/wgp3qi5H2j — em (@millsprada) July 8, 2024

The devil wears Prada sequel?!? with Meryl Streep returning!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aghkRPqXAe — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 8, 2024

If I don’t see my man Stanley Tucci in the Devil Wears Prada reboot, I’m not watching it. pic.twitter.com/sWBJbQ4tlJ — DIDU (@muglare) July 9, 2024

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA SEQUEL CONFIRMED AND BOTH EMILY AND MERYL ARE COMING BACK??????pic.twitter.com/d7mUUZKD1u — val (@lalalandism) July 8, 2024

wake up everyone the devil wears prada sequel is in the works with meryl streep set to return as miranda priestly ★ pic.twitter.com/doDZOx9iv7 — ❦ (@theitcouture) July 9, 2024

I think the Devil Wears Prada sequel sounds like a good premise for a movie pic.twitter.com/THK93UHSFU — Chris Murphy (@christress) July 9, 2024

Yes, it’s a great time to be a Prada head. The sequel news comes while a Devil Wears Prada musical (with a score by Elton freaking John) starring Vanessa Williams begins previews in advance of an October opening on London’s West End. That’s a lada Prada!

