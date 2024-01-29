Breaking down the trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut, ‘Monkey Man’

The first trailer for Dev Patel’s Monkey Man was released late last week, and fans can’t stop talking about how truly badass it looks even days later.

The action-thriller tells the story of Kid (Patel), an ex-con who has been released from prison and is still getting used to the mean streets of Mumbai.

Channeling the legend of Hanuman as told to him by his beloved mother, Kid looks to become a protector of the people by working his way through the world of underground fighting while seeking out and destroying those who would victimize the poor and helpless.

Patel acts as not only the lead in the film, but as both the director and a co-writer (alongside Paul Angunawela and John Collee).

The film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripathy, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.

This first trailer definitely gives off major John Wick vibes—which, for anyone familiar with my personal taste, is the highest possible compliment I could give—with its quick-cut, well-choreographed fight sequences, slick sound design, and gorgeous cinematography.

And, aside from looking spectacular, the film has also caught the attention of the general public for doing the seemingly impossible: making the jump from a Netflix release to a theatrical release, all thanks to a certain familiar producer on the project, Jordan Peele.

Dev Patel’s ‘MONKEY MAN’ was previously bought by Netflix for $30M but Jordan Peele watched the film & felt it deserved a theatrical release.



Now in theaters on April 5. pic.twitter.com/XaPMdtU6hx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 26, 2024

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions produced the film, and—according to reports—it was Peele himself who viewed the film and decided it deserved a theatrical release despite having been sold to Netflix for $30 million back in 2021.

Naturally, the film’s incredible trailer coupled with its unique journey to the big screen led to some A+ reactions courtesy of the Internet:

Dev Patel making an action film with himself as the lead bc Hollywood keeps refusing to cast him…as he should!!! He's so hot!!! — hannah strong (@thethirdhan) January 26, 2024

SAVE ME DIRECTOR DEV PATEL… DIRECTOR DEV PATEL SAVE ME… SAVE ME pic.twitter.com/bb5pbsyxbn — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) January 26, 2024

Jordan Peele saving Dev Patel's directorial debut from a Netflix release and getting it over to Universal for a proper theatrical run, what a goddamn king. https://t.co/DVIw88foM6 pic.twitter.com/yf52qs02C1 — Jonathan (@jonathanmb32) January 26, 2024

not arguing with guys who are dev patel. whatever u say gorgeous pic.twitter.com/po1KpPiNHS — rosie ౨ৎ (@babyhcney) January 27, 2024

sobhita dhulipala and dev patel in the same film, we have literally won. pic.twitter.com/EZwt45JIh5 — k/கண்ணன் (@kschameleon) January 26, 2024

dev patel you have to stop. you smoke too tough. your swag too different. your bitch is too bad. they’ll k!ll you. pic.twitter.com/7yC4682RsF — anya (@kingosbff) January 26, 2024

There you have it — Monkey Man hits theaters on April 5.