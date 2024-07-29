Who is Dancepool? How ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ paid homage to N Sync’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’

A lot of people saw Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend. The film broke the record for an R-rated opening with $205 million at the box office.

Spoilers ahead—you’ve been warned!

Deadpool does the “Bye Bye Bye” dance

That means a lot of people are talking about the opening scene, which—SPOILER ALERT!—involves the expected Deadpool signature violence, profanity, and…this:

Yes, Deadpool does N Sync’s actual “Bye Bye Bye” dance.

Anyone around in 2001 immediately recognizes that Deadpool’s choreography here feels way more accurate than it has any right to be, and there’s something to that, as comparison videos reveal:

The choice to open the film with it was effective, as it definitely left an impression on moviegoers.

Wow, Ryan Reynolds nailed the dance. It must have taken a lot of work to put together. Just look at him giving this dance his all in a behind-the-scenes clip!

But wait, is it even Ryan Reynolds in that suit?

Professional dancer revealed to be “Dancepool”

Actually, no. It turns out the dancer was a double named Nick Pauley, who is a pro with previous work for Katy Perry and Doja Cat. WHAT?!

New photo of Nick Pauley (Dancepool) on set of ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’



He was Ryan Reynolds’ dance double in #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/jrHHYKTcPO — Cinema Brainiac (@CinemaBrainiac) July 27, 2024

Pauley took to social media this weekend to reveal the truth:

“It is the honor of my life to play Dancepool in #deadpooland wolverine. @Ryan Reynolds thank you so much for such an incredible and life changing opportunity,” he wrote.

The internet reacts to the “Dancepool” reveal

Much like learning the truth about the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny or Chris Gaines, it can take some time for people to accept when their reality has been shaken to its core, and the good folk of the internet are reacting accordingly.

What do you mean the one part about the movie I was giving props to Ryan Reynolds for wasn’t even him???



“He was born to play him” bro he can’t even dance 😭😭 https://t.co/wL5txgk3BP — Kal 🍉 (@FIowerVolcano) July 28, 2024

A smallllll part of me wanted to believe Ryan Reynolds was in that suit fucking it up 😂 But the credits had somebody listed as “Dancing pool” so i knew it wasn’t lol https://t.co/La0tQ0wNGy — Ray Hop (@BigCuatro_) July 29, 2024

To be fair, Pauley is very much credited as Dancepool in the credits, so the information was out there. And there are many MCU fans who are now embracing the creation of Dancepool.

I've seen people expressing their big disappointment that its not Ryan Reynolds dancing during the credits of DP & W. This fascinates me. I mean, we do realize its not him jumping off cliffs and whatnot right? These are interesting times we're living in. https://t.co/JRekSVb7RS — Marc With a C (@gospel_tha) July 29, 2024

The man who stole the show in #DeadpoolAndWolverine. And gave us possibly the best opening scene in MCU history! (GotG 2 is certainly up there!)@NickFPauley is #Dancepool! #byebyebye pic.twitter.com/iREc48wrem — Dan | LMTB.org (@dan_dsfitness) July 28, 2024

How to do the “Dancepool” dance

Regardless, as you can probably imagine, Dancepool’s “Bye Bye Bye” it’s now a TikTok dance trend! And yes, the dance is the exact same dance as N Sync’s:

But you’re like “I am unfamiliar with this particular choreography, though my heart yearns for dance.” Buddy, @beginnerdancetutorials has you covered. Here’s a 20-minute tutorial on how to do this particular dance.

I can think of someone who could potentially use this video *COUGH COUGH* actual Ryan Reynolds!

Regardless, “Bye Bye Bye” is certainly having a moment that I, for one, hope Joey Fatone is enjoying.

