Who is Dancepool? How ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ paid homage to N Sync’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’

A lot of people saw Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend. The film broke the record for an R-rated opening with $205 million at the box office.
Spoilers ahead—you’ve been warned!
Deadpool does the “Bye Bye Bye” dance
That means a lot of people are talking about the opening scene, which—SPOILER ALERT!—involves the expected Deadpool signature violence, profanity, and…this:
Yes, Deadpool does N Sync’s actual “Bye Bye Bye” dance.
Anyone around in 2001 immediately recognizes that Deadpool’s choreography here feels way more accurate than it has any right to be, and there’s something to that, as comparison videos reveal:
@kaivan_moon 🔥 DEADPOOL VS NSYNC 🔥 BYE BYE BYE DANCE 🎶 #deadpool3 #byebyebye #nsync #baile #dance #dancing #bailando #dancer #comparacion #vesrus #comparativo ♬ sonido original – kaivan_moon
The choice to open the film with it was effective, as it definitely left an impression on moviegoers.
@im_notkaitlyn He ate this up not gonna lie #fyp #deadpooledit #deadpoolandwolverine #deadpool #ryanreynolds #funny #marvel #dance #babybyebyebye #lol #movie ♬ original sound – im Batman
Wow, Ryan Reynolds nailed the dance. It must have taken a lot of work to put together. Just look at him giving this dance his all in a behind-the-scenes clip!
@colecionatoy BTS: Deadpool (bye, bye) #colecionatoy #deadpool #wolverine #hughjackman #marvel ♬ Bye Bye Bye – From Deadpool and Wolverine Soundtrack – *NSYNC
But wait, is it even Ryan Reynolds in that suit?
Professional dancer revealed to be “Dancepool”
Actually, no. It turns out the dancer was a double named Nick Pauley, who is a pro with previous work for Katy Perry and Doja Cat. WHAT?!
Pauley took to social media this weekend to reveal the truth:
@nickfpauley It is the honor of my life to play Dancepool in #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️@Ryan Reynolds thank you so mich for such an incredible and life changing opportunity #deadpool #marvel #nsync ♬ Bye Bye Bye – From Deadpool and Wolverine Soundtrack – *NSYNC
“It is the honor of my life to play Dancepool in #deadpooland wolverine. @Ryan Reynolds thank you so much for such an incredible and life changing opportunity,” he wrote.
The internet reacts to the “Dancepool” reveal
Much like learning the truth about the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny or Chris Gaines, it can take some time for people to accept when their reality has been shaken to its core, and the good folk of the internet are reacting accordingly.
To be fair, Pauley is very much credited as Dancepool in the credits, so the information was out there. And there are many MCU fans who are now embracing the creation of Dancepool.
How to do the “Dancepool” dance
Regardless, as you can probably imagine, Dancepool’s “Bye Bye Bye” it’s now a TikTok dance trend! And yes, the dance is the exact same dance as N Sync’s:
@piotrovscy POV: każdy podczas creditsów w kinie na Deadpoolu👀 DEADPOOL DANCE BYE BYE BYE NSYNC #deadpoolwolverine ♬ Bye Bye Bye – From Deadpool and Wolverine Soundtrack – *NSYNC
But you’re like “I am unfamiliar with this particular choreography, though my heart yearns for dance.” Buddy, @beginnerdancetutorials has you covered. Here’s a 20-minute tutorial on how to do this particular dance.
@beginnerdancetutorials Learn @*NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” chorus choreography with this step-by-step tutorial ❤️ dc: Darrin Henson See the dance with music here ➡️ @Beginner Dance Tutorials #deadpool #byebyebye #dancetutorial ♬ original sound – Beginner Dance Tutorials
I can think of someone who could potentially use this video *COUGH COUGH* actual Ryan Reynolds!
Regardless, “Bye Bye Bye” is certainly having a moment that I, for one, hope Joey Fatone is enjoying.
