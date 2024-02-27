‘All that work and what did it get me?’: This classic ‘Glee’ cover is making us confess our deepest resentments

That One Sound is a weekly column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Have you ever dedicated a lot of time into something before finding out your efforts were fruitless? Do you now resent the time you wasted on that thing, at a great personal cost?

If so, this TikTok sound is definitely for you.

The sound

The audio involves someone singing the line “All that work and what did it get me,” along with a swelling violin. The music helps the bitterness and resentment sound almost tangible, as TikTokers use this sound to reflect on all the time they wasted on something.

It’s all tongue-in-cheek, of course, as TikTokers apply this trend in all areas of their life. From childhood memories, to relationships, to friendships, and even losing the “perfect” smile. Everyone can relate to that feeling one way or another.

A couple of celebrities have even got involved with the trend. That’s So Raven‘s Annelise van der Pol lamented how she “can’t even get an agent” despite her Disney and Broadway experience, while Michael Barrymore included a reference to his messy divorce from Cheryl Cocklin, as he applied the trend to the caption: “When you make millions but your exes take it all.”

Where’s it from?

If you were your English teacher’s favorite in middle school, you’ll already know the answer to this: It’s Chris Colfer covering “Rose’s Turn,” which in season 1, episode 18 of Glee (which, I hasten to add, is the best season).

It’s a cover which, as well as having no business being as good as it is, comes at a pivotal moment for Colfer’s character, Kurt.

He finally decides that he’s done being second best, whether that be losing out on glee club solos to Rachel Berry, or trying to gain his father’s acceptance by repressing his sexuality. But as all that grinding reaps no rewards, Kurt reaches a turning point and decides that he’s going to be unapologetically himself.

Sound off

This particular episode, Laryngitis aired in 2010, so the cover is nearly 14 years old. But as the soundtrack to many a Gen Z’s childhood, this isn’t the first time a scene from Glee has gone viral, and we doubt it’ll be the last either.

Other notable memes include Lea Michele’s alleged illiteracy, and the Sue Sylvester’s “I’m going to create an environment that is so toxic” meme. And then there’s the meme of TikTokers hating on Mr Schue, but that’s less of a meme and more just common sense.