Adam Driver’s ‘go back to the club’ line from ‘Megalopolis’ gets memed

Francis Ford Coppola’s (presumably) final film has been an ordeal. After struggling to get an adequate distribution deal, Megalopolis has developed a reputation as an incredibly ambitious all-star swing-and-miss for the ages.
With so much drama surrounding its release preceding it, the film has finally been released to reviews that are, let’s call them, puzzled at best. It’s only natural that such an odd beast produces memes almost as soon as they’re naturally possible.
Adam Driver’s “Go back to the club” quote goes viral
An official clip was released from the film recently and has gone viral due to star Adam Driver’s line delivery alone. As Cesar Catilina (now that’s how you name a character), Driver is having a domestic dispute with his wife Julia Cicero (played by Nathalie Emmanuel) that contains the following line: “You find me cruel, selfish and unfeeling? I am. I work without caring what happens to either of us. So go back to the club, bare it all, and stalk the kind of people that you enjoy.”
Nothing too special when you read it, sure – but oh, do take a listen, won’t you?
Megaopolis memes explode online
The pronunciation of “club” by Driver is a bold choice, but a truly wise one. The elongation, the head shake… it’s no wonder the memes and remixes have come hard and fast on this one. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at some of those, shall we?
Want to make your own? A generous soul has provided a greenscreen template. Now you too can go back to whatever club your heart desires!
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.