Adam Driver’s ‘go back to the club’ line from ‘Megalopolis’ gets memed

Francis Ford Coppola’s (presumably) final film has been an ordeal. After struggling to get an adequate distribution deal, Megalopolis has developed a reputation as an incredibly ambitious all-star swing-and-miss for the ages.

Featured Video

With so much drama surrounding its release preceding it, the film has finally been released to reviews that are, let’s call them, puzzled at best. It’s only natural that such an odd beast produces memes almost as soon as they’re naturally possible.

Adam Driver’s “Go back to the club” quote goes viral

An official clip was released from the film recently and has gone viral due to star Adam Driver’s line delivery alone. As Cesar Catilina (now that’s how you name a character), Driver is having a domestic dispute with his wife Julia Cicero (played by Nathalie Emmanuel) that contains the following line: “You find me cruel, selfish and unfeeling? I am. I work without caring what happens to either of us. So go back to the club, bare it all, and stalk the kind of people that you enjoy.”

Advertisement

I need an official clip (not some filmed off of a theater screen garbage) of Adam Driver in Megalopolis saying “Go back to da club” because it’s possibly the best line delivery of 2024. — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) September 25, 2024

Nothing too special when you read it, sure – but oh, do take a listen, won’t you?

Exclusive clip from Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘MEGALOPOLIS’



Now in theaters. pic.twitter.com/4cqtLSbLcH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 27, 2024

Megaopolis memes explode online

The pronunciation of “club” by Driver is a bold choice, but a truly wise one. The elongation, the head shake… it’s no wonder the memes and remixes have come hard and fast on this one. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at some of those, shall we?

Advertisement

Megalopolis has really formal and proper dialogue at times and then all of a sudden there are line deliveries like this and it’s kinda awesome pic.twitter.com/irw4XUuPia — Mitchell (@romitch11) September 28, 2024

Adam Driver makes me want to go back to the club and I didn’t even like the club. pic.twitter.com/aZsQAXUXc0 — LaneMoore➡️SanFran/Portland/Seattle/LA🍉 (@hellolanemoore) September 29, 2024

MY WIFE (in her head after seeing me deep in thought): He’s clearly struggling with the pressures of work and home, but he’s staying silent as to not burden me.



ME (only thinking about Adam Driver’s line delivery of “Back to the club” from Megalopolis):pic.twitter.com/bxl2MLkD5F — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 29, 2024

“So yeah, say go back to the club like you’re Dr.Evil trying to be cool around Scott” https://t.co/kck0wKQwwk — jojo (@JodieFlick) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

so go back to the club pic.twitter.com/3fnAECGTU0 — Liv (@fixyourheartsor) September 29, 2024

Adam Driver’s delivery of “go back to the club” got a full body reaction out of me. I kicked both feet like the doctor was testing my reflexes. https://t.co/J01kto2eIw — allison driskill (@TheRealADri) September 29, 2024

They 1,000% know what they’re doing by releasing this clip, they want the public to see Adam Driver say the words “Go back to da club,” and they’re right to do it. https://t.co/cQP9FdTgNp — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) September 27, 2024

The “go back to the club” delivery is 70% how it’s delivered and 30% the head movements with it and I love that for it https://t.co/0mFuLE0QqX — Gillian Blum 🔜 @ NYCC (@GillianBlum) September 29, 2024

Advertisement

okay but some people really do need to go back to the club https://t.co/RvyQAZnrr4 — martha (@MarthaPShearer) September 28, 2024

“So go back to the cluuuub…”



The club: pic.twitter.com/9wSoyt87q9 — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) September 30, 2024

It’s remarkable that “so go back to the club” is only like the 3rd or 4th funniest line in this clip https://t.co/lAZyYFNxTs — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

just kidding. what actually matters is doing the stupid idea and sharing it the stupid end result because there was joy in the process. and isn’t that what megalopolis is about (??) https://t.co/ql7K7SU29Q pic.twitter.com/O92u8rzf1Q — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) September 28, 2024

Everyone is rightfully talking about “go back to the club” but his increasingly foghorn leghorn ass yes’s are sending me https://t.co/unPJS0d01H — Matty 🐛 (@Matty_Ixnay) September 29, 2024

Want to make your own? A generous soul has provided a greenscreen template. Now you too can go back to whatever club your heart desires!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.