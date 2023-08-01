YouTubers behind SuperMega apologize after allegations surface that they ‘covered up’ a sexual assault by their employee

On Monday, controversy erupted around YouTubers Matt Watson and Ryan Magee, hosts of the variety and gaming channel SuperMega. The duo released response videos after a series of allegations crept up over the weekend, with multiple former associates of the one-million-subscriber channel claiming that the duo “covered up” a sexual assault by a graphic designer that worked for them.

Soon after the news of the assault broke, the allegations against the duo grew over the weekend: with one former collaborator confirming the series of events following the sexual assault, and another former employee accusing SuperMega of using bigoted language, Watson of sexting with fans, and Magee of showing his genitalia in the workplace.

Magee and Watson were originally editors for the Let’s Play group Game Grumps, before splitting off to start their channel. Since 2016, they’ve gained their audience by posting video games Let’s Plays, podcasts, and vlogs that showcase their fairly edgy online persona, full of crude toilet humor and over-the-top pranks.

But within four days of this controversy hitting the internet and their fanbase growing vocally upset, the pair released their video statements acknowledging that they acted inappropriately in response to the alleged assault, but denying some of the other claims made against them. …

