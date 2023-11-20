Pokimane’s cookie controversy is clearly contrived

Last month at TwitchCon, streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys teased a secretive project that would be the “biggest announcement” of her career. With over 9.4 million followers on Twitch, Anys is undoubtedly one of, if not the, most popular female streamers on the platform. So there was quite a lot of speculation and even hype around what this new venture could be. Just a few weeks later, in a Nov. 13 vlog, she excitedly revealed Myna Snacks, a new company focusing on creating healthy snack foods and cookies that don’t taste like trash.

Named after the incredibly talkative Hawaiian bird, the company’s first offerings are Midnight Miki Cookies, made with gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients that sell for $28 for a 4-pack. You’d think that cookies branded under a streamer like Pokimane wouldn’t be an issue, but the loudest voices in the streaming community somehow found a way to make it so.

After Pokimane’s cookies announcement, X user and drama aggregator FearBuck shared that Anys’ cookies are “apparently just a rebranded” version of Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookies, which were sold at Costco for around a third of the price. Since health food company Creation Foods manufactured both, and the two cookie brands’ ingredients are fairly similar, internet randos and drama-loving content creators claimed that Pokimane was “scamming” her fans, and called her “out of touch” for what seems like essentially your average white-labeled product.

However, upon closer inspection, the Pokimane cookies are different from the Toatzy cookies, and the internet’s reaction to the situation seems overblown…