‘The real truth is like this company gave me f*cking PTSD’: Laid-off worker urges job-hunters to ‘normalize’ being honest about former employers

Tiktoker Rachel (@rachel____paige) recently prompted a discussion on TikTok when she posted a video in which the recently laid-off worker urged other job-hunters to tell the truth about former employers while interviewing.

Going on the job hunt can be very stressful. While there are a few ways interviewees can spot red flags in future employers, potential hires are often also advised to follow a list of do’s and don’ts so as not to ruffle feathers during the hiring process.

But although these are tried and true methods to appearing professional, some think that the truth is the best way to demonstrate value to prospective employers.

“Okay can we normalize something,” Rachel said as she sat in her car. “I got laid off about six weeks ago. I’m in the interview process with several companies. And there are obvious do’s and don’ts in the interview process. One of those being to never bad mouth your previous employer. Can we cut that shit out?”

The worker continued the video asking viewers to normalize telling the truth about previous employers. “Like typically you’re taught to say something like, ‘Oh, it just didn’t align with my career goals, or I just no longer saw you know any upward trajectory with this company.’ When the real truth is like this company gave me f–ing PTSD.”

The video was seen over 3,500 times and received more than 300 comments. Users were quick to agree with the TikToker, sparking a discussion about honesty being a better tactic for finding a new job.

“I was honest with my current employer and they went out of their way to show they could be better,” a commenter said.

“Lmao I’m always honest when they ask what happened… I be like ‘no offense but…'” agreed another.

One commenter agreed with Rachel but didn’t feel as though prospective workers were going to start telling employers the truth about their negative job experiences anytime soon.

“Not going to normalize for interviews, but there are plenty of review sites online,” they suggested, to which Rachel responded, “Oh definitely-my thought process is like, if these review sites exist and we all know about them, can’t we start being honest in interviews?!”

