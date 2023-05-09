‘SO they don’t know I’m screwed without the job’: Laid-off employee returns work Macbook back in Gucci bag

A laid-off employee on TikTok has gone viral after claiming they returned their work laptop in a Gucci shopping bag.

In a video that has garnered over 1 million views since it was shared May 5, TikTok user @champagneanddividends shows herself placing a Macbook into the green Gucci shopping bag.

“Sending my work laptop back in a Gucci bag after being made redundant so they don’t know I’m screwed without the job,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. “Stay classy friends.”

The overlay text explains that the Gucci bag came from a prize won by the TikToker’s partner and that they simply held onto the bag.

In an Instagram direct message exchange with Daily Dot, the TikToker provided some further context about the bag.

“My fiancé won a Gucci tie for being top leasing agent a few months ago,” she explained. “I have a weird thing where I like to keep nice bags and boxes in case I need to give something to someone. Gift bags, wine holder bags, etc.”

“I was made redundant when working from home and the box from the laptop was still in the office,” she continued. “I needed something to put it in, and it was this or a bin liner… I think the Gucci bag gives a better impression.”

In comments section, the TikToker also noted that the company sent a collection service to get the laptop. Furthermore, she had asked to purchase the laptop instead of returning it but had been refused.

“So it’s gone back without the password,” she joked in a comment.

Other users in the comment section shared their thoughts on this move, with many saying she should have opted for a cheaper bag.

“I would use a dollar tree bag,” wrote one user.

“Girl. you better keep that Gucci bag, and put that laptop in a CVS bag,” added another.

“Could’ve also sold the bag on eBay as some ppl genuinely buy them,” explained a third. “Original packaging adds more value to a resale handbag.”

A few users shared similar stories.

“As you should,” said a commenter. “I had a manager threaten to fire me and I LOLd and told her I didn’t give a f my husband made 6 figures. She shut up after that.”

“My friend bought a balenciaga bag and i asked for the paper bag,” recalled a second. “Brought it to work for with my lunch in it.. my nosy boss came and checked.”