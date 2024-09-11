‘They serve a purpose’: Expert shares the real reason behind dot on windshield wipers

TikToker Billy Rubino (@billyrubino22.4) posted a little-known fact about windshield wipers that left viewers’ minds blown. In a TikTok that has 544,000 views, he explains that these little windshield wiper dots are more than just a decoration.

“Maybe a lot of people know this. Maybe a lot of people don’t. But, in case you don’t,” Rubino, who has over 600,000 followers, starts.

The TikToker’s video then transitions to a close-up shot of a windshield wiper. “See this dot right here on your windshield wipers? They serve a purpose,” he says.

The color of the dot matters

“This one’s black. It’s good. But if you ever see this,” he says, showing off another windshield wiper dot on camera. It’s sporting a rusted, coppery aesthetic. “But if you ever see this, it turned yellow,” he says.

“That means it’s time to replace it,” he adds. “In case you didn’t know, now you know. Change your wiper blades if you see those yellow dots. I love you. Peace and love, be safe on the road.”

Wiper blade color

According to SAE International, Rubino is correct.

Wear and tear on the wiper blades over time can impair visibility, and, therefore, be a major safety hazard.

The dots were developed, according to SAE International, “in order to track the rubber element wear precisely and to know when the blades have to be changed.”

According to the publication, there are three different colors. Black indicates a new blade, whereas green shows that the wipers are midway through their life cycle. Once it reaches yellow, it’s time to swap them out. “With time and external stresses, the sticker turns a green color at mid life, and yellow at the end of life. Yellow color indicates to the driver, the end of the effective life of the wiper blade,” SAE International reports.

If you’ve never swapped your blades out before, they are plenty of handy guides online that’ll show you how to do just that. There are also several YouTube tutorials that’ll show you how to do them for specific vehicles, too. However, auto manufacturers haven’t really strayed too far how windshield wipers function. Unless, of course, you’ve got the uni-blade on a Cybertruck.

Viewers are gobsmacked

Viewers shared this was the first they’ve ever heard of this tip. “You need to do more of these the more you know stuff because I would’ve not known this,” one told Rubino.

“Me outside at 3:43 a.m looking for yellow dots,” another quipped.

Someone else said that the cost of their wipers means that they’re going to keep them on until they’re absolutely tattered. “Lol my windshield wipers at $70 damn dollars. I’m not changing until they are shredded,” one said.

That seems like its par the course for some folks.

“Thanks for sharing I typically wait until til it’s scrapping across and pieces are hanging off the end,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rubino via TikTok comment for further information.

