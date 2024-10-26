‘I would cry while eating this’: Woman tries ‘mystery color’ Great Value mac & cheese. Why does it look like that?

Who doesn’t love some green mac and cheese? This user shares their Wicked x Great Value meal from Walmart with viewers.

The November release of “Wicked” will include superstars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio and is a much-anticipated movie for the year. Companies are capitalizing on this anticipation big time.

Wicked x Great Value Mac and Cheese

For just the price of $1, you could have a green or pink meal thanks to Walmart’s newest item. TikTok user @mcgrande5 opens and preps their wicked meal for viewers to see.

They show off the packaging in the clip, where the mac and cheese’s label says it’s a “Mystery Color.” This is so buyers won’t know what they have until they make it.

However, the package of powdered cheese the TikToker opens clearly says “GREEN” on it, so the mystery is only alive until you open up the packaging.

The user then opens the cheese dust pack to dump into the cooked macaroni. After mixing it in, the macaroni turns an odd green color some might call nauseating.

The video has 3,600,000 views and almost 2,800 comments as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are disturbed by the meal, to say the least.

“Great value × wicked is CRAZY WORK,” one user wrote.

“Why is it mold colored,” another asked.

“I just unlocked a new facial expression,” one user shared.

“THAT DOES NOT LOOK EDIBLE,” noted another.

“I would cry while eating this,” one wrote.

It seems that viewers are most shocked by the shade of the green, the fact that the mac and cheese is green to begin with, and generally confused by the collaboration.

‘Wicked’ Collaborations

If pale green mac and cheese isn’t really your thing, there are tons of other “Wicked” collaborations to choose from.

If you’re looking for other “Wicked”-inspired foods, Starbucks just released their “Wicked”-inspired drinks. Betty Crocker also released their “Wicked” cake pops, which the Daily Dot has previously covered.

As for Wicked-inspired shoes, Crocs, Aldo, and Steve Madden released a line. If you’re looking for apparel the list to choose from is long with stores like Forever 21, H&M, Target and plenty of others also jumping in on this trend all featured in this Refinery29 article.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker via TikTok message and comment and to Walmart via email.



