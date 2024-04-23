‘Bros car making sick beats’: Driver issues warning about Ford Broncos

The driver of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport wants to be a cautionary tale for those considering the car, showing a confounding situation with the car she hasn’t yet been able to solve.

The video comes courtesy of TikToker and musician Alex Duenzl (@alexduenzl), who put this video up on Friday and has drawn more than 819,000 views as of Monday. It starts with a view of the car suddenly stopped, making a two-note beeping alert sound, with the dashboard message flashing, “Check brake system.”

She then pushes the start button, and the car does not start, shifting into another tone as the “check brake system” message continues to flash and the beeping alarm gets a little variation to it.

Her on-screen caption reads, “If you’re looking for a sign not to buy a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, this is it.”

A Consumer Reports article assessing the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport notes, “We expect the 2024 Bronco Sport will be less reliable than the average new car. This prediction is based on data from the 2021, 2022, and 2023 models, plus the Ford brand scores.”

And one driver, commenting on the 2022 edition of the car in Bronco Sports Forum, notes, “It’s been twice in one month that I’ve had to tow the car on a flat bed because the car completely shuts down while driving. The first time left me stranded in the middle of the highway during rush hour, and last night on the intersection, in rush hour. When it shuts down nothing works, absolutely nothing, not even the hazard lights. All electrical features are disabled, the wheels lock, can’t turn it back on.”

Commenters surmised there was some sort of electrical issue at play.

“It’s probably the bling thing around the push to start,” one suggested, referring to a bejeweled circle around the starter button that Alex apparently put there to gussy up the car.

“Yup,” someone responded. “I remember a girl had her car towed to the shop for the same thing.”

Others chose to comment on the various tones the alarm produced.

“Bros car making sick beats,” one observed, leading Alex to reply, “I should’ve started rapping.”

Another similarly said, “This beat goes hard.”

One weighed in against Ford with, “Only car I would buy from a ford dealer is a used Toyota someone traded in.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Ford via email.

