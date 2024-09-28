‘There’s an app for specifically this scenario’: Walmart worker slams LEGO fans after a shopper asked for this unusual request

A Walmart employee aired his grievances about an interaction he had with a Lego enthusiast who visited his store. Pure (@skylouieee) posted a viral TikTok where he slammed the shopper who wanted to open various Lego packages. The reason? They were trying to get their hands on a specific figure.

The Lego section

Pure begins his video irate over a recent interaction with a Lego fan in the Walmart he works at.

“Every time I go to work there’s a problem in the LEGO section,” he says. “Bro, why do you always do the most?”

He explains how he was on his way back from his break when somebody asked for help in the LEGO section.

After arriving, “The dude said that he wanted to get these small little Lego packets out of the case.”

Pure says he opened the locked case to get the packets out for him. However, the customer suddenly asked Pure if a specific figure was inside, showing him a picture on his phone.

“I was like, ‘No, all these are randomized. You’re gonna have to choose a random one and hope that you get the character,’” Pure recalls telling him.

But the shopper was undeterred, asking Pure to take each packet out of the shelf to see if it had that specific character.

“I was like, ‘Bro, all of them are random so you’re probably gonna end up getting a random one. It don’t show you which character you’re getting,’” the Walmart employee tried explaining to the Lego enthusiast.

Try before you buy?

Upon hearing this, the customer hit Pure with an unusual request. He essentially asked the young man if it was possible for him to open the toys right there in the store. This way, he could build out the Lego sets and then see if they contained the figures he wanted.

Pure says he tried explaining to the customer that you must first buy before you build. According to Pure, the shopper kept insisting that he wanted to open all the packages so he could leave with the one he wanted.

“Put all them boxes back in the case,” Pure continues. “‘Cause I ain’t finna have him open up all the Legos to see which one he’s looking for bro. I’m not letting him do all that.”

Pure says, “The worst part is he kept pressing the Lego help button so somebody can come by and try to get him the specific Lego piece he needed. I’m like bro, I’m the only person that can work the Lego section.”

TikTokers help out

There was one person in the comments section of Pure’s video who seemed to be equally enthusiastic about LEGOs. They suggested the Walmart employee take a gander at the item’s packaging. Apparently, they contain codes that when scanned, let folks know what’s inside.

“For future reference, some Lego packets actually have QR codes you can scan on the bottom of the packet to see what figure is inside. Not every set has it but there are quite a few that do!” they penned.

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Blind bags have codes on them that you can reference back online if you want a specific character.”

Others just couldn’t believe the die-hard LEGO fan wouldn’t hop online to get the exact figure that he wanted.

“There are websites where you can get specific pieces in specific colors along with the characters,” one wrote.

But it seemed like there was definitely a way people could “beat” the blind bag system: “Nah theres an app that can reveal the randomized figures. There’s a code at the bottom of the boxed in which you scan.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lego via email and Pure via TikTok comment for further information.



