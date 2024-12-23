‘Walmart is the only store that will do this’: Man shares how to get ‘free tools’ at Walmart to use on your car

Is it really possible to get “free tools” at Walmart?

It can feel wasteful to get a new set of tools for a one-time repair.

This TikTok posted by @NanoBytesInc reveals a little trick you can USE to get “free tools” at Walmart

From the start, the TikToker claims this trick will be controversial.

Simply put, he suggests buying tools from Walmart and returning the tools when you are done.

He goes on to explain how Walmart has a very generous return policy, and this applies to all products—even car tools after being used.

With this knowledge, the creator demonstrates how you can change your oil and simply return all the tools afterward. The main thing is to remember to print the receipt for proof of purchase.

So, let’s say you wanted to change your oil. You can go into Walmart, pick out a wrench and a funnel, and return everything once you are done changing your oil.

All you need is the printed receipt, and you can get away with this hack.

“It’s unethical but completely legal,” @NanoBytesIn says.

What is Walmart’s return policy?

According to the Walmart website, “returns are available for nearly everything Walmart sells.”

The standard return policy is 90 days after purchase unless there is a noted exception. These exceptions include electronics, wireless phones, hearing aids, contacts, and glasses.

A receipt is needed to complete the return.

As many of the comments suggested, many auto shop retailers offer a loaner program.

If this trick feels dirty and wrong to do to a Walmart, here’s a list of retailers that offer loaner tool programs.

O’Reilly Auto Parts AutoZone Advance Auto Parts The Home Depot

What did the viewers think of this trick?

This TikTok has more than 1.1 million views and over 112,600 likes.

“Autozone and other stores like it have loaner tools. You give them a deposit for use and get it back when returned.” one shared.

“There are no ethical concerns when it comes to getting one over on a mega corporation” a second said.

“Check your local library. You can borrow more than just books with them. Depending on the library, they might have tools you could borrow,” a third added.

“Autozone literally has a borrow a tool policy,” a fourth replied.

“I’m not homeless but i love it, keep it up please” another commented.

The Daily Dot has contacted @NanoBytesInc via email and TikTok direct message. It has also contacted Walmart via online contact form.

