‘So was that .60 worth it?’: Walmart worker jokes he only got a 60-cent raise after catching 373 people shoplifting

Walmart purportedly loses $3 billion to theft yearly, which seems staggering until one considers the $611.29 billion the chain earned in 2023 alone.

The company appears to have bolstered its loss prevention tactics by implementing security cameras and self-checkout centers that “track” customers. However, one Walmart employee’s viral video suggests that any losses recouped by the initiatives are not reflected in workers’ salaries.

Alexander Buckner (@ace_dadd) posted a clip stating that despite stopping hundreds of thefts in a year, he was only given a few extra dimes an hour added to his paycheck.

“Me realizing I caught 373 ppl stealing from Walmart last year & only got a 60 cent raise,” he writes in a text overlay.

In the comments section, viewers expressed that if offered such a marginal merit increase, they wouldn’t be so diligent in halting store theft in the future.

“I would mind my business from here on out,” one commenter wrote.

“Act your wage,” a second added.

Some suggested other ways loss prevention officers can earn extra money if their jobs aren’t paying satisfactorily.

“You missed you opportunity to send someone in and let it slide just to split the profit once it was resold,” one viewer said.

“I’ll pay you double to look the other way,” another wrote.

One commenter was shocked that a major corporation would give such a meager wage increase: “Massive cooperation giving 60 cents raise is insane.”

Pay increases in 2023 have reportedly taken a dip from the wage boosts offered in 2022. According to Yahoo, “fewer employers plan to bump up salaries this year.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy hit a 40-year-high for inflation in the summer of 2022, and cost of living increases have more Americans taking on additional work or “side hustles” to make ends meet.

The Daily Dot contacted Buckner via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.