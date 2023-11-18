‘I wish every brand did small containers like this’: Walmart customer shows you can now buy purse hot sauces for $1

A TikTok creator posted a viral video discovering the new dollar hot sauce section at Walmart. Viewers say this was perfect timing for the holidays.

Sarah (@heysarri) has received over 289,000 views and 29,000 likes on her video as of publication.

She captioned her video, “PURSE HOT SAUCE.”

At the start of her video, Sarah says, “I’m in Walmart right now, and I don’t mean to be dramatic, but they just made my dreams come true.”

Next, Sarah records an entire display of sauces marked at just $1.00. It read, “Hot and Spicy, $1 sauces,” on the display board.

“They have an entire display of hot sauces,” she continues, “all different flavors.”

Then, while zooming in on a specific “Blues Hog” original sauce, Sarah says, “They have barbecue sauce too!”

Lastly, before ending her video, Sarah adds, “This is the best idea I’ve seen a store come up with in a very long time, so amazing.”

Not all Walmarts seem to carry the $1 sauces yet, but Sarah says she was at a Walmart location in Saugus, Massachusetts.

“Found it today,” one comment says, “Bought all the Melinda’s.”

Another comment admits they’re going to stock up on the sauces for the holidays. “Everyone is getting hot sauce for the holidays,” the comment reads.

“Oooo good secret Santa gift,” another adds.

“I saw these yesterday and was so excited that I bought 8 tiny hot sauce bottles, lol,” another says. Sarah responds, saying, “I support you, I almost did the same. I’ll be going back for more though.”

Viewers also tell Sarah that other stores carry $1 mini hot sauces.

One says, “World Market does this too. More expensive but fancier brands. Great way to try expensive products.”

One last viewer warns the audience about how to store your hot sauces once purchased. “Remember to refrigerate those after y’all open then,” the comment says, “mine grew mold in my purse.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via TikTok direct message and Walmart via media contact form.