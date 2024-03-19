‘The lack of self control is actually astonishing’: Woman gets caught vaping on plane, says she didn’t mean to

Vaping has become an incredibly common way for those who crave nicotine to get their fix. In fact, according to a 2021 study published by the CDC, “4.5% of adults aged 18 and over were current electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) users, with e-cigarette use highest among adults aged 18–24 (11.0%).”

However, the prevalence of vaping has posed an issue for regulators. Vaping is prohibited in many indoor spaces, and vapes, or e-cigarettes, are officially banned on airlines per TSA regulations. Still, that hasn’t stopped some people from trying to sneak in a public puff or two, as shown by a recent TikTok video from user @tipsytalk.

In a clip with over 32 million views, the TikToker shows a person on an airline releasing a large cloud of vapor on a flight. Upon being confronted by a staff member, she says, “I apologize. I didn’t mean to do that. I would never vape again.”

“How to get booted off a plane,” the TikToker writes in the caption.

Immediately, commenters began to wonder about the fate of the woman, and how she could, as she claimed, accidentally vape while on an airplane.

“Are people that addicted they can’t go a few hours without it? that’s rlly embarrassing,” said a user.

“‘I didn’t mean to do that’ GIRL WHAT DO YOU MEAN,” offered another.

“The immediate reaction of ‘Okay’ before he even said anything just shows that she knew it was wrong,” stated a third.

A follow-up video from the same user confirms that the woman was removed from the flight, presumably in relation to the vaping incident.

The video shows another staff member confronting the woman. After a few seconds of deliberation, the woman is removed from the aircraft without incident.

“Do people not realize it’s a federal offence? Like the entitlement,” said a user in the comments section.

“Imagine getting kicked off a plane bc u literally couldn’t wait 5 minutes after boarding to hit ur vape,” wrote a second.

According to Newsweek, vaping while on an airplane can net those who perform the act a fine of around $2,000.

“FAA regulations prohibit smoking, including the use of electronic cigarettes, on board airliners,” a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson told the outlet. The spokesperson later added, “Passengers who violate federal vaping laws could face fines up to $1,771.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @tipsytalk via TikTok direct message.

