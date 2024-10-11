‘Every car should come with two keys’: Dealership worker shares the real reason you may only get one key when you buy used car

You bought a used car and after you signed the paperwork you notice: There’s no spare key.

It’s a more common phenomenon than you might think and a viral TikTok has highlighted the phenomenon.

RussFlipsWhips (@russflipswhips) who produces “Car sales skits and Advice” on TikTok brought attention to the situation when he posted a skit on Aug. 10.

The skit currently has over 7.2 million views and counting.

It’s making people ask, just what did happen to that extra key?

The scenario

Russ chose to take a comedic approach to the situation.

Russ himself plays a character who asks the dealer where his second key is at after buying a used car for $50,000.

“It’s a used car; I only have one,” the imaginary dealer tells Russ’s character.

“Yeah, but it’s a $50K used car, what do you mean it only comes with one key? It’s not like it’s a $5,000 car out the back and certified! It’s supposed to come with two keys,” he announces to the “dealer.”

The fictional dealer begins to offer several excuses. First, he says the previous owner only had one key.

He also states the price of the key is “built-in” to the price and that Russ’ character could buy another.

At this point, Russ’s character shows his bargaining method. He asks the dealer to bring him the keys of his trade-in and slips a key off the ring.

“You’re getting one now because I’m only getting one,” he tells the imaginary dealer.

“I get one key, you get one key,” he declares. “Does that sound fair?”

Russ’ character ends up getting his second key. But it may not be that easy for most used car customers.

Why is there no spare key?

Why do most used cars only come with one key?

Most experts agree that when the used car was traded in the previous owner only provided one key.

Per Agent Lock and Key, “Generally, a used vehicle is driven to the dealership to trade in with the key on the persons keychain.”

“Sometimes the dealer has good key control and will maintain them well and pass them along to you when you buy the car. Sometimes though, a key is misplaced, and therefore you end up just one,” Agent Lock and Key notes.

Is it legal?

Although providing a second key for a new car is the accepted standard, it is not a matter of law. And used dealers are not required to provide one.

According to the legal advice site Avvo.com, “This is not a legal issue. The law doesn’t regulate this area. You get what you paid for. If it isn’t in the deal, you don’t get it.”

Another attorney on the site commented, “If they can’t get the other key, and you want a second key, you will need to pay for it yourself. If it’s not in the contract that that dealer is required to provide you 2 keys, the dealer has no obligation to do so.”

Viewers respond to no spare key

Viewers of Russ’s video tended to agree that a dealership should provide multiple keys for a purchase.

Mary Lynn (@marylynn1973) stated, “I mean—customer is kinda right … that much $ for a used car should come w 2 keys.”

“I actually went through this. I bought my 70k f150 platinum, it had 14k miles and they tried to only give me 1 key. Argued with them until they “found” the second key,” another viewer stated.

“Every car should come with two keys and floor mats – duh!” wrote another.

However, other viewers sided with the dealers.

“I feel like asking about two keys is something you do before finishing the deal. Used cars are as is. Be smart enough to consider needing 2 keys before getting this far,” Nate Moko (@natemoto21) commented.

A former dealer wrote, “Dealt with this daily at the dealership. Idk how trades only come with one key almost every day.”

“I sell cars, I always let them know that I’ll reach out to the previous owner. It’s not that hard. 9/10 they’ll forget to bring it,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Russ via TikTok and Instagram messenger for further comment.

