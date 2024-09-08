‘I used to do it’: Expert reveals the real reason service staff leaves tiny key rings on your keychain after job

Ever noticed extra rings on your key chain after getting your car serviced? Apparently, it’s a common occurrence.

An automotive industry worker revealed a little known fact that may explain the common phenomenon.

In a viral video with more than 270,000 views, user TikTok user Chris (@chris_mf_craig) dished the dirt on his fellow workers. He also advised them against the practice.

Why are additional rings left on car keys after service?

Chris took this opportunity to explain why the additional rings are left on car keys.

The content creator decided to make the video after he took his Jeep in to get serviced and noticed he left with an additional keychain on his keys.

“Everything went perfectly fine,” he said in the clip “It was under warranty, no big deal. They fixed everything, cool.”

Fortunately, he only noticed one small thing after he got his keys back.

“They messed up one thing though and it has to do with my keys,” he continued.

After that, he showed his keys to his viewers.

“Look at this, you see that little metal hook right there. That little key chain,” he said.

What are the small key chains for?

The TikToker explained that the additional rings are meant to hold the paper tag that helped to identify which keys belonged to which vehicle while at the shop. They hang one tag on the vehicle’s rear view mirror and the other is attached to the keys with a metal ring.

“And then what they do, is they’re in a hurry and they just pop the tag off,” he said.

That means the key ring is left on the keys. Ultimately, the automotive expert warned against this practice.

“This has to stop… We all do it. I used to do it. But a lot of customers want us to STOP….” the video’s caption read.

Chris is an automotive industry worker and content creator with over 108,000 followers on TikTok. His videos typically address common issues encountered while servicing vehicles.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, some agreed that the additional rings should be removed after the car is serviced.

“Exactly. It took two seconds to take off. Quit being so petty,” wrote one user.

“Drives me crazy!” wrote another person.

However, other users thought the man overreacted to the small inconvenience.

“All this for a key ring? I would hate to see if someone had to move your seat,” somebody else said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris via TikTok direct message and comment and JEEP via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.